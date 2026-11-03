Mohali Set To Make International Hockey Debut As Asian Champions Trophy Enters Knockout Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 3 (IANS) With the successful completion of the league-stage matches in Punjab's Jalandhar city, the Asian Champions Trophy is now set to enter its decisive knockout phase, with Mohali preparing to make history by hosting its first-ever international hockey match on November 4.

The Olympian Balbir Singh Senior Hockey Stadium will step onto the international hockey map as it hosts two semi-finals and a classification match for the fifth position in the prestigious tournament. The development marks another milestone for Punjab, which is hosting an international hockey tournament on its soil for the first time.

The achievement has been made possible through the efforts of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whose initiatives have helped bring international hockey to two prominent sporting cities of the state. The league stage, held at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium in Jalandhar, concluded with India finishing at the top of the standings, followed by Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, China and Bangladesh.

Three crucial encounters are scheduled for November 4. China and Bangladesh will open the day's proceedings in the fifth-place classification match at 2 pm. The first semi-final will see Japan take on Malaysia at 4.30 pm, while hosts and defending champions India will face South Korea in the second semi-final at 7 pm.

All four semi-finalists will be looking to secure a place in the title clash, scheduled at the same venue in Mohali on November 5. The two losing semi-finalists will compete for the bronze medal. The tournament's history gives India a significant edge in terms of experience and achievements.

Across the eight previous editions of the Asian Champions Trophy, India have reached the final six times, winning the title on five occasions, including one shared championship, and finishing runners-up once. Japan have reached the final twice, while South Korea, Malaysia and China have each made one final appearance.

India will now be aiming for a record seventh final appearance, while Japan will look to reach their third. South Korea and Malaysia will be targeting their second appearances in the title clash. Among the four semi-finalists, India have won the trophy five times, while South Korea have lifted it once. Japan have finished runners-up twice and Malaysia once.

India have been in outstanding form throughout the ongoing edition, remaining unbeaten after winning all five of their league matches. Japan have registered three victories and one draw, while Malaysia have secured three wins. South Korea have won two matches. China have recorded two draws, while Bangladesh have managed one.

India have also dominated the attacking statistics, scoring an impressive 34 goals. Malaysia are next with 17 goals, followed by South Korea and China with 10 each. Japan have scored nine goals, while Bangladesh have netted twice. Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh has emerged as the tournament's leading goal-scorer with nine goals, underlining his importance to the team's campaign.

Malaysia's Abu Kamal Azrai occupies second place with five goals. India's Dilpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh, along with China's Benhai Chen, have scored four goals each.

A group of players have registered three goals apiece, including India's Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Jugraj Singh, South Korea's Dan Sun, Japan's Kentaro Fukuda and Malaysia's Azimuddin.

With India carrying an unbeaten record, Japan and Malaysia arriving with strong league-stage performances, and South Korea eager to challenge the tournament favourites, the knockout stage promises high-intensity action.