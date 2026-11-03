Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives President Of The Republic Of Slovenia

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will receive the President of the Republic of Slovenia, Nataša Pirc Musar, as part of her official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The two presidents are expected to hold talks on ways to enhance relations between Egypt and Slovenia, as well as exchange views on the latest regional and international developments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.