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India Seeks Clearer Evidence Of Air Pollution's Health Impact As Smog Worsens

India Seeks Clearer Evidence Of Air Pollution's Health Impact As Smog Worsens


Date: 2026-11-03 06:13:25

(MENAFN- Live Mint) NEW DELHI: As toxic smog pushes air pollution back into the public-health spotlight across northern India, the health ministry has directed states and Union territories to step up tracking of pollution-linked illnesses, requiring hospitals to screen patients, use standardised disease codes and report cases regularly.

The move seeks to build a clearer picture of air pollution's effects on respiratory and cardiovascular health amid worsening air quality and growing concerns over its long-term health costs.

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Live Mint

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