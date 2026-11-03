India Seeks Clearer Evidence Of Air Pollution's Health Impact As Smog Worsens

The move seeks to build a clearer picture of air pollution's effects on respiratory and cardiovascular health amid worsening air quality and growing concerns over its long-term health costs.

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