Shahdara PS Clash: Why Did 150 Delhi Police Personnel Protest At HQ? What Led To ACP Manasvi Vashishtha's Suspension?

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday suspended Delhi Police's Assistant Commissioner Manasvi Vashishtha in view of the pending departmental proceedings after he took part in a protest near the Police Headquarters that was held to demand the reinstatement of two police personnel who were transferred after the confrontation that took place between police and lawyers at Delhi's Shahdara police station.

Vashishtha himself is one of the two officers in whose support this protest was held, the other being Arun Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Shahdara Police Station.

Why are personnel of the Delhi Police protesting?

Around 150 Delhi Police personnel, including women officers, gathered outside the force's headquarters on Monday seeking revocation of the transfer of the two officers following a confrontation at Shahdara police station.

The two officers were transferred after a lawyer sustained a head injury during the scuffle.

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Vashishtha, who was earlier posted as a sub-divisional police officer in Gandhi Nagar, was transferred to the Special Police Unit for Women and Children. Kumar was assigned to the security unit.

On Monday, police personnel holding placards and posters, raised slogans of "vardi ka apmaan nahi sahenge" (we will not tolerate insult to the uniform) and demanded the reinstatement of the two officials to their previous postings.

A delegation of police met Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and submitted five demands, which included action against lawyers involved in the Shahdara incident, and registration of FIRs against lawyers who indulge in "hooliganism".

Vashishtha led the protest; seniors tried to dissuade personnel

Vashishtha himself was leading the protest, and PTI reported that messages were being circulated in police WhatsApp groups asking the personnel to gather at the headquarters.

Vashishtha spoke to reporters at the protest site, saying that the demonstration was an "organic call" and that he was joining it.

Vashistha said they had requested senior officers to provide them with a platform to present their views and had also submitted a formal application in this regard.

"We are confident that the senior officers will give us an opportunity to put forward our views. We will speak openly, and a solution to this matter will certainly emerge," he said, as per a PTI report.

"We have taken a stand because it is necessary to raise our voice against the hooliganism that the police are facing and the security problems arising inside police stations. Some people are engaging in hooliganism while disguising themselves, and they are enemies not only of us but of society as a whole," he added.

The TOI report also reveals that a number of videos surfaced in which senior officers tried to dissuade officers from joining the protest. DCP (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma was seen reminding officers in a video that they were part of a disciplined and professional force and they should raise issues as per official departmental channels, the report reveals.

Sharma also reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesting personnel to call off their demonstration.

Commissioner Kumar held a 'Sampark Sabha'

Following the protest, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar held a "Sampark Sabha" at the headquarters, where he, along with special commissioners and other senior officers, interacted with the cops and heard their grievances.

A small delegation of around seven personnel, led by Vashistha, also met the commissioner after the interaction to put forward their demands.

"We have placed our demands before the police commissioner. He provided us with the meeting that we had requested. However, as we had expected, not many people got the opportunity to speak openly. Nevertheless, we have conveyed our demands to him, and they are being discussed. Some matters need to be resolved today. We had a total of five demands," Vashistha said after the meeting, as per PTI.

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Among the demands raised by the personnel were the deployment of a resistance force at court premises to maintain law and order and prevent chaos, registration of FIRs if more than five lawyers enter a police station and indulge in hooliganism, and action against lawyers who allegedly misbehave with or threaten police personnel even outside police stations.

They also demanded that the police commissioner ensure cancellation of the licences of lawyers found involved in such incidents and that a chargesheet be filed in the FIR registered against lawyers in connection with the Shahdara police station incident.

Delhi Police issues statement after 'Sampark Sabha'

The Delhi Police issued a statement after the meeting, in which it revealed that senior officers and the commissioner had heard the concerns and grievances raised by officers across ranks.

They highlighted issues regarding the dignity of the police force, respect for the uniform and the need for a structured mechanism to address their grievances, it said.

"The CP appreciated the professionalism, commitment and discipline demonstrated by the force, particularly the exemplary discharge of law and order duties and successful conduct of the BRICS Summit," the statement said, adding that the commissioner has given them assurance that prompt action as appropriate will be taken to address the genuine concerns that they have.

A meeting that was held with representatives of various Bar Associations and the Bar Council of Delhi resulted in a decision to form a Joint Coordination Committee at both district and police HQ levels to address issues police personnel might face while discharing their duties, the statement revealed.

Matters relating to promotions, Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP), housing and other service-related issues would also receive due attention, it added.

All district and unit heads have been directed to hold regular Sampark Sabhas, interact directly with personnel across ranks and initiate time-bound remedial action to address their grievances, it added.

With PTI inputs