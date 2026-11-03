Doncic Erupts for 42 as Lakers Rout Heat 138-117
(MENAFN) Luka Doncic poured in 42 points and Alperen Sengun posted a double-double on Monday, powering the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets to wins across a packed NBA slate.
Doncic also handed out 13 assists as the Lakers overwhelmed the visiting Miami Heat 138-117. The Slovenian star hit 14 of 24 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, and topped 40 points for the fourth time this season.
The performance extends a dominant run since his arrival in Los Angeles: Doncic has scored 40 or more points 22 times in 99 games with the franchise, the sixth-highest total in Lakers history.
In Houston, Turkish international Sengun was the game’s top scorer with 26 points and added 10 assists, steering the Rockets past the Boston Celtics 109-93 at Toyota Center. Jabari Smith Jr. logged a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Amen Thompson chipped in 14 points and Tari Eason added 13.
Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 19 points. Neemias Queta contributed 16 and Luka Garza finished with 14.
Monday’s Results
Oklahoma City Thunder 117-112 Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers 126-107 Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons 124-91 Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards 103-94 Orlando Magic
New York Knicks 103-90 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 108-104 Indiana Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans 135-134 Memphis Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 Milwaukee Bucks
Sacramento Kings 115-100 Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs 119-97 Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets 109-93 Boston Celtics
Portland Trail Blazers 118-110 Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors 116-113 Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors 125-118 LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers 138-117 Miami Heat
Doncic also handed out 13 assists as the Lakers overwhelmed the visiting Miami Heat 138-117. The Slovenian star hit 14 of 24 shots from the field, including six 3-pointers, and topped 40 points for the fourth time this season.
The performance extends a dominant run since his arrival in Los Angeles: Doncic has scored 40 or more points 22 times in 99 games with the franchise, the sixth-highest total in Lakers history.
In Houston, Turkish international Sengun was the game’s top scorer with 26 points and added 10 assists, steering the Rockets past the Boston Celtics 109-93 at Toyota Center. Jabari Smith Jr. logged a double-double of his own with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Amen Thompson chipped in 14 points and Tari Eason added 13.
Jayson Tatum paced Boston with 19 points. Neemias Queta contributed 16 and Luka Garza finished with 14.
Monday’s Results
Oklahoma City Thunder 117-112 Cleveland Cavaliers
Philadelphia 76ers 126-107 Chicago Bulls
Detroit Pistons 124-91 Charlotte Hornets
Washington Wizards 103-94 Orlando Magic
New York Knicks 103-90 Brooklyn Nets
Atlanta Hawks 108-104 Indiana Pacers
New Orleans Pelicans 135-134 Memphis Grizzlies
Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 Milwaukee Bucks
Sacramento Kings 115-100 Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs 119-97 Utah Jazz
Houston Rockets 109-93 Boston Celtics
Portland Trail Blazers 118-110 Denver Nuggets
Golden State Warriors 116-113 Phoenix Suns
Toronto Raptors 125-118 LA Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers 138-117 Miami Heat
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