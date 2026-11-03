Kremlin: Talks Underway on Putin-Xi-Trump Summit This Month
(MENAFN) The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia, China and the United States are actively working to arrange a three-way summit of their presidents before the month is out.
“Work is under way on organising such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a British financial daily in a report.
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the situation in Washington, Beijing and Moscow, said officials have held serious discussions about convening the leaders on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19.
Quoting China’s Foreign Ministry, the report said Beijing is in contact with the relevant parties over a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The ministry did not refer to a possible trilateral session including US President Donald Trump.
The format of the talks remains unclear. The report said it is not known whether the three capitals are negotiating together or whether Beijing is holding separate bilateral discussions with Washington and Moscow. Sources also cautioned that China has not yet decided whether to go ahead with a trilateral meeting.
“One person familiar with the talks said Washington and Moscow were pressing China to agree to a meeting. The Chinese foreign ministry last month said it had ‘no information to provide’ about a possible trilateral summit,” it added.
The idea surfaced last month, when Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said no party had ruled out a meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi on the APEC sidelines. Briefing reporters after Putin met US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Oct. 21, Ushakov said the possibility, which he said “garnered such intense global interest,” was raised during their negotiations in St. Petersburg.
On Monday, Peskov told a press briefing that Putin’s schedule for the APEC summit is still being drawn up and that no specific information is yet available on a possible trilateral meeting on the event’s sidelines.
“Work is under way on organising such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a British financial daily in a report.
The newspaper, citing people familiar with the situation in Washington, Beijing and Moscow, said officials have held serious discussions about convening the leaders on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen on Nov. 18-19.
Quoting China’s Foreign Ministry, the report said Beijing is in contact with the relevant parties over a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The ministry did not refer to a possible trilateral session including US President Donald Trump.
The format of the talks remains unclear. The report said it is not known whether the three capitals are negotiating together or whether Beijing is holding separate bilateral discussions with Washington and Moscow. Sources also cautioned that China has not yet decided whether to go ahead with a trilateral meeting.
“One person familiar with the talks said Washington and Moscow were pressing China to agree to a meeting. The Chinese foreign ministry last month said it had ‘no information to provide’ about a possible trilateral summit,” it added.
The idea surfaced last month, when Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said no party had ruled out a meeting of Putin, Trump and Xi on the APEC sidelines. Briefing reporters after Putin met US special envoy Steve Witkoff on Oct. 21, Ushakov said the possibility, which he said “garnered such intense global interest,” was raised during their negotiations in St. Petersburg.
On Monday, Peskov told a press briefing that Putin’s schedule for the APEC summit is still being drawn up and that no specific information is yet available on a possible trilateral meeting on the event’s sidelines.
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