Azerbaijan, UK Discuss New Convention To Eliminate Double Taxation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom hold another round of discussions on a draft convention aimed at eliminating double taxation on income and capital gains and preventing tax evasion.

According to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, the meeting brought together representatives of the service and officials from the UK's tax and customs administration. The sides exchanged views on various provisions of the draft convention.

Orkhan Musayev, head of the Main Department for International Taxation and Tax Monitoring at the State Tax Service, highlighted the importance of the convention in strengthening bilateral economic ties and promoting business partnerships.

Both sides also stressed the importance of improving cooperation to make tax administration more efficient.

The discussions on expanding cooperation in taxation and improving the existing legal framework were held in a constructive atmosphere, based on mutual understanding and cooperation.