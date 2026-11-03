Three DTEK Power Plants Halt Generation After Large-Scale Russian Attack
DTEK said the facilities sustained extensive damage.Read also: FM Sybiha calls Russia's deliberate pre-winter attack s on Ukraine's energy infrastructure clear sign
As a result of the attack, all three power plants halted electricity generation.
As previously reported, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 10 Ukrainian regions overnight into November 3.
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