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Three DTEK Power Plants Halt Generation After Large-Scale Russian Attack

Three DTEK Power Plants Halt Generation After Large-Scale Russian Attack


Date: 2026-11-03 06:04:48

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, DTEK said in a Telegram statement that Russia launched another large-scale strike on three of its thermal power plants overnight and in the early morning hours of November 3, using dozens of missiles and drones.

DTEK said the facilities sustained extensive damage.

Read also: FM Sybiha calls Russia's deliberate pre-winter attack s on Ukraine's energy infrastructure clear sign

As a result of the attack, all three power plants halted electricity generation.

As previously reported, Russia attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 10 Ukrainian regions overnight into November 3.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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