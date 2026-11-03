Russian Attack Hits Energy Infrastructure In 10 Regions Energy Ministry

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Energy Ministry reported the details on Telegram.

"Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight and into the morning. The attack is still ongoing in some regions. Energy facilities in 10 regions came under attack, including the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Odesa, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Khmelnytskyi and Kharkiv regions," the ministry said.

Russian strikes targeted power generation facilities, as well as substations within the electricity transmission and distribution networks and combined heat and power plants. As a result, the most severe electricity supply disruptions were reported in the Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions.

Threepower plants halt generation after large-scale Russian attack

Emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv and the regions of Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Kharkiv following damage to energy equipment and voltage drops in the high-voltage grid.

As previously reported, Russia launched 289 attack drones, 17 ballistic missiles and 59 cruise missiles against Ukraine overnight into November 3. Energy infrastructure facilities were the primary targets of the assault.