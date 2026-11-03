Death Toll From Komyshuvakha Airstrike Rises To 31, Nearly 50 People Missing

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a televised interview, Ukrinform reports.

"According to the latest reports, 31 people have been killed. Five have been injured, and nearly 50 people are missing," he said.

According to Semikin, the Russian army launched at least nine airstrikes yesterday. The village was hit precisely when people were receiving humanitarian aid at a resilience center.

"We need to pay attention to the weapons they used. They deployed various types of combined weaponry. They started with KAB-500 guided aerial bombs and then used FAB-3000 bombs. To put this into perspective, a FAB-3000 contains 1.5 tonnes of explosive material. Such weapons are designed to destroy heavily reinforced concrete fortifications and bunkers. Following a direct hit, the concrete structure inside the building collapsed and a fire broke out," the regional governor said.

Russian attack on Dnipro injures 15, three in serious condition

According to Semikin, three days of mourning have been declared in the Zaporizhzhia region for those killed in the Russian attack on Komyshuvakha. The mourning period will run from November 3 to 5. This is one of the deadliest tragedies in the region since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service