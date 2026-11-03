Arab Parliament Speaker Congratulates Lower House Speaker

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Arab Parliament Speaker Saad Otaibi congratulated Ibrahim Tarawneh on his election as speaker of the Lower House of Parliament.

Otaibi wished Tarawneh success in carrying out his responsibilities and advancing parliamentary work to strengthen the Lower House's role at the Arab, regional and international levels.

He also affirmed his commitment to closer cooperation and coordination with the Lower House and national parliaments across the Arab world to advance joint Arab parliamentary action.

//Petra// NQ