Princess Ghida Talal Named Among 100 Most Influential Women In Oncology For 2026

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 3 (Petra) -- Global oncology platform OncoDaily has once again named HRH Princess Ghida Talal, Chairperson of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation and Center (KHCF/KHCC), among the world's 100 most influential women in oncology for 2026.

According to a statement issued Tuesday by the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, the recognition reflects the Princess's 25 years of work in advancing cancer care, supporting scientific research, and promoting cancer awareness regionally and internationally.

Under her leadership, the King Hussein Cancer Center has expanded into an internationally accredited cancer treatment facility, providing comprehensive care to more than 85,000 patients.

The Foundation welcomed the recognition, highlighting the Princess's contributions to improving cancer treatment and expanding access to care for patients across the Arab region.

In 2020, Princess Ghida established the King Hussein Cancer Research Award to support Arab researchers and encourage scientific studies aimed at improving cancer prevention, understanding, and treatment.

She has also advocated integrating psychological support into cancer treatment plans as an essential component of comprehensive patient care.

//Petra// AO