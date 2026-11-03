Taulant Murati Pushes The Boundaries Of The Human Voice With“Cold Sweetheart” And“Sweetest Wound”

MENAFN - GetNews) Australian-Albanian Vocalist Blends Opera, Pop and Rock with Extraordinary Vocal Agility, Microtonal Architecture and Second-Generation Messa di Voce Technique

Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia - November 3, 2026 - Australian-Albanian vocalist Taulant Murati is challenging conventional expectations of the human voice with two ambitious new releases,“Cold Sweetheart,” out November 2nd, and“Sweetest Wound,” arriving November 16th. Combining operatic technique, pop and rock influences, and remarkable vocal versatility, Murati introduces a distinctive sound that defies traditional classification.

Born in Vlorë, southern Albania, and now residing on Australia's Gold Coast, Murati describes himself as a “second-generation messa di voce countertenor, agile baritone chameleon with microtonal architecture.” His mother was a soprano and his father a countertenor, both possessing messa di voce abilities, which Murati believes he inherited naturally.

Messa di voce is an advanced classical technique involving controlled increases and decreases in volume while sustaining a single note. Murati expands upon this foundation with countertenor passages, agile baritone textures, falsetto, microtonal variations and dramatic changes in vocal color.

“When silence for you is music for me,” Murati says, describing his constant connection to music. His vocal development includes training under Andi Gallaher at Vox Studio in Currumbin, whom he identifies as a former opera soprano.

His first release, “Cold Sweetheart,” runs five minutes and fourteen seconds and showcases what Murati identifies as an exceptionally high H11 register. He claims to sustain an extraordinarily thin, soprano-like tone for approximately fourteen seconds, a performance he considers potentially record-setting. While the claim remains independently unverified, Murati welcomes professional examination of his abilities.

“Sweetest Wound,” arriving November 16th, offers an even more expansive vocal demonstration. The six-minute, twenty-two-second composition incorporates multiple vocal textures, including countertenor, female-soprano-like passages and angelic falsetto, with intricate transitions designed to explore the limits of his vocal capabilities.

Murati emphasizes that his recordings contain approximately 95 percent voice and five percent instrumental accompaniment, allowing his singing to dominate the musical arrangements. He maintains that his performances feature no Auto-Tune or AI-generated vocals, citing a July 30, 2026, Barontunez report as supporting documentation and inviting independent evaluation.

Drawing inspiration from Luciano Pavarotti, Enrico Caruso, Andrea Bocelli and Dimash Qudaibergen, Murati is developing a genre-crossing approach he calls “Opera on Pop Rock,” blending classical discipline with contemporary musical expression.

With two new releases and an ambitious artistic vision, Murati is seeking experienced management in the opera, pop or rock industries to help introduce his distinctive vocal artistry to international audiences.

About Taulant Murati

Taulant Murati is an Albanian-born Australian vocalist based on the Gold Coast, Queensland. A second-generation messa di voce singer, he combines countertenor and baritone registers, falsetto and microtonal expression with influences spanning opera, pop and rock.