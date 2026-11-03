New Bellevue Water Heater Service Partners With Top Rated Plumber

MENAFN - GetNews) Bellevue Water Heaters launches with top-rated plumber Will Lane of Pipe Mate Plumbing, offering expert water heater repair, replacement, and installation throughout Bellevue, Seattle, and nearby areas.

BELLEVUE, WA - November 3rd, 2026 - Bellevue homeowners now have a new option for reliable water heater repair, replacement, and installation. Bellevue Water Heaters has officially launched in partnership with Will Lane, owner of Pipe Mate Plumbing, bringing experienced plumbing services to Bellevue, Seattle, and surrounding King County communities.

Lane, a highly rated local plumber with a perfect 5-star Google rating, has built his reputation on dependable workmanship, honest recommendations, and personalized customer service. As an independent plumbing professional serving the Puget Sound region, Lane brings 18 years of hands-on experience and a customer-first approach to the new partnership.

Bellevue Water Heaters was created to make finding qualified water heater specialists easier for homeowners and businesses. The service focuses on water heater repair, replacement, installation, and upgrades, helping customers restore hot water quickly while finding practical solutions for their properties.

Services include traditional gas and electric water heater installation, tankless water heater upgrades, emergency water heater replacement, troubleshooting, and repairs. Homeowners experiencing leaking tanks, insufficient hot water, unusual noises, or aging equipment can request professional assistance and receive recommendations based on their needs and budgets.

"Most homeowners don't think about their water heater until they suddenly have no hot water," said Lane. "Our goal is to make getting it repaired or replaced as straightforward as possible, with honest advice, quality work, and reliable service."

The new service covers Bellevue and Seattle, along with Redmond, Kirkland, Issaquah, Sammamish, Mercer Island, Renton, Newcastle, Bothell, Kenmore, and other nearby communities. Same-day service is available for many common water heater problems, helping minimize disruption for homeowners and businesses.

The launch was also developed in partnership with Imagineery LLC, a digital marketing firm based in Port Orchard, Washington. Imagineery specializes in website development, search engine optimization, and local digital marketing strategies that connect service businesses with customers searching online.

Through the collaboration, Bellevue Water Heaters combines Lane's plumbing expertise with a dedicated online platform designed to simplify the process of locating professional water heater services throughout the Eastside and greater Seattle area.

The website also provides information about different water heater systems, common repair problems, replacement considerations, and estimated installation costs, helping homeowners make informed decisions before scheduling service.

Residents interested in water heater repair, replacement, or installation can visit BellevueWaterHeaters or call (425) 600-5880 to request a free estimate.

About Bellevue Water Heaters

Bellevue Water Heaters provides professional water heater repair, replacement, and installation services throughout Bellevue, Seattle, and surrounding King County communities. In partnership with experienced local plumber Will Lane, the company offers reliable solutions for traditional gas, electric, and tankless water heaters.