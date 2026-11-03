ACOTUR Joins GNEX 2027 As Association & Industry Partner, Strengthening International Connections

MENAFN - GetNews) Leading Mexican tourism association representing more than 31,600 rooms expands its international engagement, connecting vacation ownership and hospitality executives with new opportunities for collaboration and industry growth.

Orlando, Fla. - November 3, 2026 - Perspective Group today announced that the Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turisticos (ACOTUR) will join GNEX 2027 as an Association & Industry Partner, strengthening the conference's connections with Mexico's vacation ownership and hospitality sectors. The partnership will bring additional international industry representation to GNEX 2027, taking place May 18-20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Established in February 2018 in Cancún, Quintana Roo, ACOTUR has become an important voice for Mexico's vacation ownership and tourism industries, representing more than 54,000 rooms across southeastern Mexico. The association works to strengthen industry representation, promote professional standards and encourage innovative business practices that support the region's continued development as a major international tourism destination.

Through its industry initiatives and collaborative approach, ACOTUR helps participating organizations address evolving market conditions, improve business practices and identify opportunities that contribute to the long-term competitiveness of Mexico's hospitality and vacation ownership sectors.

As the vacation ownership industry continues to evolve, Mexico remains an important market for resort development, tourism investment and innovative vacation products. ACOTUR's focus on industry advancement and professional collaboration positions the association to help its members navigate changing consumer expectations while exploring new opportunities for sustainable growth.

The partnership with GNEX 2027 provides ACOTUR with an international platform to strengthen relationships beyond its regional network, engage with senior executives from complementary industries and introduce its members to new ideas, technologies and potential business partners.

“ACOTUR represents an important and influential part of the vacation ownership industry, and we're delighted to welcome them as an Association & Industry Partner of GNEX 2027,” said Paul Mattimoe, president and CEO of Perspective Group.“Mexico continues to be a significant market for hospitality, tourism and vacation ownership, and organizations like ACOTUR play an essential role in supporting its development. Their participation will bring valuable perspectives to GNEX while creating opportunities for meaningful connections and new business relationships between executives operating across international markets.”

For ACOTUR, the partnership reflects its commitment to expanding industry collaboration and ensuring that Mexico's vacation ownership sector remains connected to the broader international business community.

“Mexico has a strong and dynamic vacation ownership industry, and continued collaboration with international organizations is essential to its future growth,” said Itzel Voigt, executive director of ACOTUR.“Our partnership with GNEX provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships, exchange ideas and connect our members with business leaders who are shaping the future of tourism and hospitality. We're excited to contribute to an event that encourages innovation, collaboration and the development of new opportunities across our industry.”

ACOTUR's involvement also reflects the increasing importance of international cooperation as hospitality and vacation ownership businesses seek to diversify their offerings, adopt emerging technologies and respond to changing traveler expectations. By connecting industry associations with executives from related sectors, GNEX creates opportunities for conversations that can lead to strategic partnerships, new business models and broader market opportunities.

Now in its 17th year, GNEX - the Growth Networking Experience - has established a distinctive conference format that places meaningful business connections at the center of the attendee experience. Bringing together senior executives from travel, hospitality, technology, artificial intelligence, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related industries, the conference encourages collaboration and business development across traditionally separate sectors.

Returning to Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, which previously hosted GNEX in 2022, the three-day event will feature executive keynotes, leadership discussions, interactive sessions, the GNEX Awards and a comprehensive program of networking and social experiences designed to connect influential decision-makers and accelerate new business opportunities.

As an Association & Industry Partner, ACOTUR will have opportunities to strengthen its international visibility, engage with the GNEX executive community and support greater collaboration between Mexico's tourism industry and businesses operating across the wider global hospitality and vacation ownership markets.

ACOTUR joins a growing network of sponsors, associations and industry partners supporting GNEX 2027. Additional sponsorship and partnership opportunities remain available for organizations seeking to elevate their industry presence, develop strategic relationships and connect directly with senior-level decision-makers.

For more information about ACOTUR, visit.

To register for GNEX 2027, visit gnexconference/register/.

For sponsorship opportunities, visit gnexconference/sponsorship/.

About ACOTUR

Founded in February 2018 in Cancún, Quintana Roo, the Asociación de Complejos Vacacionales y Turisticos (ACOTUR) is a Mexican industry association dedicated to strengthening representation, encouraging innovation and supporting the continued development of the vacation ownership and tourism sectors. Representing more than 54,000 rooms across southeastern Mexico, ACOTUR promotes professional standards, responsible business practices and industry collaboration to help participating organizations improve competitiveness, strengthen their operations and pursue sustainable long-term growth.

For more information, visit .

About GNEX Conference

Now in its 17th year, GNEX-the Growth Networking Experience-is an executive conference produced by Perspective Group, connecting senior leaders across travel, hospitality, technology, AI, capital, vacation rentals, loyalty and related sectors. Its networking-first format combines executive insights, structured introductions and shared experiences to help attendees build relationships, identify strategic partnerships and develop new business opportunities. GNEX 2027 marks the conference's 17th event, taking place May 18–20, 2027, at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas.

Learn more at gnexconference