The 4Th Meeting Of The Linyi Construction Enterprise Outbound Construction Industry Party Committee Successfully Held At CR23G Yimong Company

MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, on October 20, the 4th Meeting of the Linyi Construction Enterprise Outbound Construction Industry Party Committee was successfully held at China Railway 23rd Bureau Yimong Company. Xiong Ke'an-Member of the Party Group of the Linyi Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Director and Party Committee Secretary of the Municipal Urban and Rural Construction Service Center, and Secretary of the Outbound Construction Industry Party Committee of Linyi Construction Enterprises-along with leaders from the Municipal Urban and Rural Construction Service Center, regional branch secretaries, and party committee members gathered on-site. Through field visits and on-site exchanges, they identified shortcomings, learned from experiences, and discussed development strategies to fully promote the high-quality growth of the city's construction industry.

At the start of the event, attending leaders and enterprise representatives visited the construction site of the Jingying Shangyuan Project under Yimong Company for an on-site inspection and guidance session. The project manager accompanied the group throughout, providing detailed overviews of overall project planning, construction progress, quality control, safety production management, standardized civil construction, dust control, and smart site construction. Special emphasis was placed on reporting the project's party-building-led initiatives, fine management practices, safety measures, and milestone achievements in delivering high-quality public welfare projects.

The inspection site was well-ordered, with strict adherence to construction standards, a tidy environment, and key highlights in safety, standardized sample creation, and full-process quality control. Leaders from the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and attending representatives highly praised the project's high standards, refined management, and consistent party-building empowerment. They fully recognized Yimong Company's solid work in project performance, quality excellence, safety management, and brand building. Furthermore, considering new industry trends and requirements, they offered targeted recommendations on quality improvement, hazard identification and mitigation, achievements synthesis, and party-building brand enhancement, pointing the way for high-quality project development.

Following the site visit, the 4th Special Meeting of the Linyi Construction Enterprise Outbound Construction Industry Party Committee was convened at Yimong Company. The meeting systematically summarized the Party Committee's recent key achievements, comprehensively reviewed work performance regarding party building, team management, project control, and brand building for Linyi construction companies working outside the region, and thoroughly analyzed current industry problems and weaknesses.

The meeting defined key tasks for the next phase of industry party building and outbound construction management. It called on all construction companies in the city to firmly grasp the core strategy of party building leadership, safety foundation, quality dominance, and standardized development, integrating party building into every process and link of outbound construction projects. Using the Jingying Shangyuan project as a benchmark, companies were encouraged to compare themselves against industry leaders, learn from each other's strengths, and widely adopt standardized and refined construction management practices. The meeting stressed enforcing safety responsibility, carrying out routine hazard inspections, and strictly safeguarding project safety and quality standards. It also highlighted strengthening outbound construction teams, standardizing operations, polishing brand reputation, and enhancing the overall competitiveness of Linyi's construction enterprises operating outside the region. By combining site visits with strategic planning, the event seamlessly integrated field instruction, experience sharing, and operational deployment, building a collaborative exchange platform for mutual learning and growth.

Moving forward, China Railway 23rd Bureau Yimong Company will thoroughly implement the meeting's decisions and requirements from the Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development. The company will continue to deepen the integration of party building with project construction, solidify benchmark experiences, refine management measures, address weaknesses, and push for quality enhancement and efficient performance on the Jingying Shangyuan Project, striving to deliver landmark public welfare engineering projects and contribute to the high-quality, standardized development of Linyi's construction industry.

About China Railway 23rd Bureau Yimong Company

China Railway 23rd Bureau Yimong Company recently hosted the 4th Meeting of the Linyi Construction Enterprise Outbound Construction Industry Party Committee. Attendees conducted an on-site inspection of the Jingying Shangyuan Project to evaluate construction standards, safety management, and party-building initiatives. The event concluded with a special meeting to review recent achievements, analyze industry challenges, and outline future strategies for high-quality outbound construction growth.