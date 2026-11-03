Home Care In New Braunfels, TX: A Simpler Way For Families To Find In-Home Care

MENAFN - GetNews)"Home Care Helper: find the right care near you."New Braunfels families can request care for a loved one once and be introduced to one local home care agency serving Comal County.

New Braunfels, Texas - November 3, 2026 - Home Care Helper, a service that connects families with in-home senior care services, is now helping families find home care in New Braunfels, including Gruene and neighborhoods along the Guadalupe and Comal rivers.

Helping New Braunfels Families Find Trusted Home Care Close to Home

Many New Braunfels residents moved to the Hill Country to retire, and their adult children often live hours away. Home Care Helper lets a family enter the ZIP code where care is needed, from 78130 to 78132, answer a few short questions, and hear from one home care agency that serves New Braunfels. That agency follows up to schedule an in-home assessment.

"When a parent retired to New Braunfels and the kids live in Houston or Dallas, it's hard to know who to call," said Eric Monies, founder of Home Care Helper. "We make it one request and one local agency that knows the area."

Home Care Services Available to Seniors in New BraunfelsCompanion and Personal Care at Home in New Braunfels

Companionship, meals, transportation to appointments, and help with bathing, dressing and mobility.

Dementia Care and Respite Care in New Braunfels

Memory care at home for loved ones with Alzheimer's or dementia, relief for family caregivers, help after a hospital stay, and 24-hour or live-in care.

Local Home Care Options in New Braunfels and Across Texas

The matched agency walks families through costs, long-term care insurance and veterans benefits. More information is on the home care in Texas page, and families with a loved one to the south can find home care in San Antonio.

Families in New Braunfels can start a request at homecarehelper, with no obligation to hire.

About Home Care Helper:

Home Care Helper is a service that connects families with trusted, local in-home senior care services. Families enter the ZIP code where care is needed and are introduced to one home care agency that serves that area. Home Care Helper is operated by Homecare Helper Group LLC, based in St. Petersburg, Florida.