Kazatomprom Plans Geological Exploration At 124-Sq-Km Qyzyl-Tu Site

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's Kazatomprom plans to launch geological exploration at the promising Qyzyl-Tu site, which covers 124 square kilometers, Chairman of the company's Management Board Meirzhan Yussupov said, according to the presidential press service.

Yussupov presented the plans to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during a meeting, where he also briefed the president on the company's current operations and the implementation of its strategic priorities.

He said Kazatomprom is currently conducting geological exploration at six sites covering a combined area of more than 1,000 square kilometers. Tokayev was also informed about efforts to establish a state strategic uranium reserve.

Yussupov noted that Kazatomprom is strengthening its position in international markets by expanding cooperation with leading global players in the nuclear industry and diversifying its sales markets. In 2026, the company signed new contracts to supply natural uranium to major energy companies in India and China.

He also briefed Tokayev on Kazatomprom's activities across the nuclear fuel cycle and its further plans under the company's Development Strategy for 2025–2034.

The meeting also covered efforts to strengthen the company's scientific and technological capabilities. Kazatomprom is conducting research to improve the efficiency of uranium production and advance technologies for the associated extraction of rare and rare earth metals.

As part of a large-scale program to build social and infrastructure facilities, implemented on the President's instructions, Kazatomprom allocated more than 13 billion tenge (about $28.6 million) in 2026 for projects in healthcare, education and sports.

Following the meeting, Tokayev issued a number of instructions concerning the further development of the company's resource base, expansion of international cooperation, and implementation of social initiatives.