Azerbaijan Records $756M In Securities Repayments In Q3

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Principal repayments on securities in Azerbaijan totaled 1.2861 billion manats ($756.5 million) in the third quarter of 2026, up 228.4 million manats ($134.4 million), or 21.6%, from the previous quarter.

The figures were released by the National Depository Center (NDC).

According to the report, the bulk of principal repayments during the reporting period related to Central Bank notes and government bonds.

Principal repayments on Central Bank notes amounted to 915.8 million manats ($538.7 million) in the third quarter, compared with 355.4 million manats ($209.1 million) in the second quarter. This represents an increase of nearly 2.6 times.

By contrast, principal repayments on government bonds declined from 660.9 million manats ($388.8 million) in the second quarter to 325.3 million manats ($191.4 million) in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, principal repayments on corporate bonds increased from 41.5 million manats ($24.4 million) in the second quarter to 45 million manats ($26.5 million) in the third quarter.

Coupon payments were also recorded during the reporting period. Coupon payments on manat-denominated securities totaled 131.1 million manats ($77.1 million) in the third quarter, compared with 152.9 million manats ($89.9 million) in the previous quarter.

Coupon payments on US dollar-denominated securities also increased, rising from $9.37 million in the second quarter to $13.97 million in the third quarter.

A breakdown of coupon payments on manat-denominated securities shows that government bonds accounted for 121.2 million manats ($71.3 million) in the third quarter, while corporate bonds accounted for 9.9 million manats ($5.8 million).

In addition, total dividend payments amounted to 253.5 million manats ($149.1 million) across the second and third quarters of 2026.

According to the NDC, this figure includes dividend payments made by corporate companies (financial institutions) for which the center acts as a paying agent.