Sharjah Ruler Settles Over Dh22 Million In Debts Related To Citizens' Cases
In direct implementation of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Federal Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, 66 cases of debts were settled inside the emirate, totalling to an amount of 22,710,000.Recommended For You Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war via mediators
The goal behind the generous move is to provide a decent living for Sharjah's citizens.
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