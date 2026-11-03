The Kitchen At Mirvish Village Set To Open In Early 2027, Where Guests Order From Every Kitchen And Eat At One Table

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto's newest multi-kitchen dining destination will bring 12 local favourites and up-and-coming food brands together across more than 9,000 square feet.

TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kitchen, a new multi-kitchen dining destination, is set to open in early 2027 at Mirvish Village. Located on Markham Street, The Kitchen joins Mirvish Village's growing mix of independent food and beverage brands, shops, residences and community spaces.

Spanning over 9,000 square feet across two levels, The Kitchen will seat over 460 guests with almost 100 additional seats outside seasonally, along with a mezzanine level, bringing 12 of local favourites and food brands under one roof. Designed for guests to stay a while, The Kitchen is set to become the cultural, colourful, delicious heart of Mirvish Village.

The Kitchen is built for the group chat, the family in town, and the colleagues who can never decide where to eat. Guests order at one kiosk, mixing and matching dishes from as many kitchens as they like in a single order. The whole order is then delivered on a conveyor belt to a pick-up cubby, so everyone's food arrives at the same time.

“The Kitchen was designed around a moment every group knows well: no one can agree on where to eat,” said Grant Nelson, Director of Food & Beverage Operations.“Here, everyone orders from a different kitchen and sits down at the same table. We want The Kitchen to feel like the neighbourhood's kitchen table, a place where you can drop in for a bite, share different items and try new things, and end up staying a lot longer than you planned.”

The Kitchen is also a destination for experiences, not just food and drink. With a projector pull-down screen and a premium sound system, it's set up for viewing parties and game days, live music, activations and community events bringing the Mirvish Village neighbourhood and the wider Toronto community together. Bleacher-style seating leads up to the mezzanine, and when the weather's nice, a garage door opens to the outdoors, right across from Honest Ed's Park, making The Kitchen Toronto's next go-to gathering spot.

The Kitchen is powered by Kitchen Hub, the Toronto-founded operator of multi-restaurant food halls across the GTA, offering dine-in, takeout and delivery from a curated lineup of local brands.

“Kitchen Hub was built to help great restaurants reach new neighbourhoods, and The Kitchen is an exciting new chapter for us” said Adam Armeland, CEO & Co-Founder at Kitchen Hub.“Bloor and Bathurst has always been a place where Toronto comes together, from Honest Ed's to the theatre crowd, students and the neighbours who've been here for decades. The Kitchen is built with them in mind, and we're excited to bring some of the city's most exciting chefs and dishes to a neighbourhood that already knows how to gather.”

So, who's cooking? That's staying under wraps for now. The full lineup will be revealed in early 2027, ahead of The Kitchen's grand opening. Follow @thekitchen.mirvishvillage on Instagram and visit thekitchenatmirvish.com so you don't miss a beat (or a bite) as The Kitchen comes together.

About Mirvish Village

Mirvish Village is a mixed-use community at Bloor Street West and Bathurst Street that is a vibrant destination for living, shopping and gathering. The neighbourhood features purpose-built rental housing, including affordable homes, independent retail, restaurants, public spaces and thoughtfully restored heritage buildings that celebrate the area's rich history. Designed to foster connection and community, Mirvish Village brings together homes, local businesses, and cultural experiences in one of Toronto's most beloved neighbourhoods. Mirvish Village is developed by Peterson. For more information, visit mirvish-village.com.

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