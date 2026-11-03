Amneal Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Q3 2026 Net Revenue of $863 million; GAAP Net Loss of $22 million; Diluted Loss per Share of $(0.06) –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $207 million; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.26 –

– Updating 2026 Full Year Guidance – BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the“Company”) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Amneal delivered another quarter of strong, broad-based performance, enabling us to increase our 2026 guidance once more. As we prepare to enter 2027, our financial performance is accelerating driven by a number of key catalysts and new launches, including Women's Health patches, biosimilars, injectables such as lanreotide, CREXONT®, and BREKIYA® autoinjector. The Kashiv integration is proceeding well, and we are excited about the long-term growth potential in biosimilars. With the breadth and depth of opportunities across our portfolio, we remain highly confident in Amneal's robust growth outlook,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Founders and Co-Chief Executive Officers of Amneal. Third Quarter 2026 Results

Net revenue in the third quarter of 2026 was $863 million, an increase of 10% compared to $785 million in the third quarter of 2025. Affordable Medicines net revenue increased 19%, driven by biosimilars, women's health patches, and new launches. Specialty net revenue increased 20%, driven by key branded products, including CREXONT®, BREKIYA® autoinjector, and UNITHROID®. AvKARE net revenue decreased 17%, as expected, due to a non-recurring cardiovascular product launch in the prior year. Net loss attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $22 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to net income of $2 million in the third quarter of 2025 as higher revenue and gross profit were more than offset by non-recurring acquisition and integration costs, and higher tax provision. Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 was $207 million, an increase of 30% compared to the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher revenue, higher gross profit, and lower operating expenses. Diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2026 was $(0.06) compared to diluted income per share of $0.01 for the third quarter of 2025, due to the aforementioned factors and higher share count as a result of the Kashiv acquisition. Adjusted diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2026 was $0.26, an increase of 53% compared to $0.17 for the third quarter of 2025. The Company presents GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly results. Please refer to the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and the accompanying GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation tables for more information. Updating 2026 Full Year Guidance

We are increasing full year 2026 guidance for net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS. The Company is also updating operating cash flow guidance, reflecting working capital, including higher inventory levels in key growth areas.

Updated Guidance Prior Guidance Net revenue $3.15 billion - $3.25 billion $3.10 billion - $3.20 billion Adjusted EBITDA (1) $800 million - $815 million $750 million - $780 million Adjusted diluted EPS (2) $1.04 - $1.08 $0.96 - $1.06 Operating cash flow (3) $325 million - $375 million $350 million - $400 million Operating cash flow, excluding discrete items (4) $350 million - $400 million $375 million - $425 million Capital expenditures (5) ~$150 million ~$150 million





(1) Includes 100% of adjusted EBITDA from AvKARE. See also“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) Accounts for non-controlling interest in AvKARE. Assumes approximately 340 million weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the year ending December 31, 2026. (3) Represents cash provided by operating activities. (4) Excludes discrete items such as opioid settlement costs of approximately $36 million and Kashiv acquisition and integration costs of approximately $40 million. (5) Reflects estimated capital expenditures and deposits for future acquisition of property, plant, and equipment.

Amneal's 2026 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, the timing of future product launches, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities, and our long-term strategy. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable measures in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments, legal settlements, and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results.

Conference Call Information

Amneal will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:30 am Eastern Time today, November 3, 2026, to discuss its results. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at To access the call through a conference line, dial 1 (833) 461-5787 (in the U.S.) with access code 304152835. A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call. For a list of toll-free international numbers, visit this website:

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, is a diversified, global biopharmaceutical leader focused on expanding access to affordable and innovative medicines. Amneal was founded in 2002 by brothers and co-CEOs Chirag and Chintu Patel, and built on the belief that innovation only matters if it's accessible. Today, Amneal has a diverse and growing portfolio of approximately 300 complex generic, specialty and biosimilar medicines, delivering more than 160 million prescriptions annually, primarily in the United States. Our Affordable Medicines segment spans retail generics, injectables, and biosimilars. Our Specialty segment provides branded treatments in neurology, including Parkinson's disease and migraine, and endocrinology. Our AvKARE segment distributes pharmaceuticals and medical products to U.S. federal, retail, and institutional customers. For additional information, please visit amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; statements regarding product launches; statements regarding our potential growth and other non-historical statements. Words such as“plans,”“expects,”“will,”“anticipates,”“estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events, including with respect to future market conditions, company performance and financial results, operational investments, business prospects, new strategies and growth initiatives, the competitive environment, and other events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to integrating our acquisition (the“Kashiv Acquisition”) of Kashiv BioSciences, LLC (“Kashiv”) and realizing the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; the impact of illegal distribution and sale by third parties of counterfeit versions of our products or stolen products; the impact of negative market perceptions of us and the safety and quality of our products; our revenues are derived from the sales of a limited number of products, a substantial portion of which are through a limited number of customers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; the impact of supply chain disruption; the imposition of tariffs may adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition; a U.S. government shutdown could adversely impact our regulatory, operational and financial performance; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; our dependence on information technology systems and infrastructure and the potential for cybersecurity incidents, and risks associated with artificial intelligence; the impact of a prolonged business interruption within our supply chain; our ability to attract, hire and retain highly skilled personnel; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; the risk of claims brought against us by third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including U.S. federal and state laws related to government contracting, healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to Food and Drug Administration product approval requirements and review processes; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels and funding by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; our ability to identify, make and integrate acquisitions or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our potential expansion into additional international markets subjecting us to increased regulatory, economic, social and political uncertainties; the impact of global economic, political or other catastrophic events; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; our obligations under a tax receivable agreement may be significant; and the high concentration of ownership of our Class A common stock by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A,“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, net debt, gross leverage, and net leverage, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company's board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company's financial performance, results of operations, cash flows, net leverage and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company's GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to any measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.

Contact

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Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 862,684 $ 784,513 $ 2,381,400 $ 2,204,441 Cost of goods sold 528,566 510,539 1,392,661 1,388,323 Gross profit 334,118 273,974 988,739 816,118 Selling, general and administrative 139,645 137,815 427,227 380,369 Research and development 68,374 63,352 145,774 151,356 Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,193 2,437 5,822 6,221 Acquisition and integration costs 22,320 - 35,073 - Restructuring and other charges 936 143 2,140 1,738 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (6,000 ) - (6,000 ) - Charges for property losses and associated expenses 5,369 - 5,369 - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net 6,497 - 15,248 (390 ) Other operating income (631 ) (117 ) (8,870 ) (5,239 ) Operating income 95,415 70,344 366,956 282,063 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (58,913 ) (62,814 ) (167,317 ) (184,854 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (3,174 ) (3,431 ) (12,924 ) 9,072 Loss on refinancing (5,760 ) (31,365 ) (9,270 ) (31,365 ) (Increase) decrease in tax receivable agreement liability (12,992 ) 20,808 (13,098 ) 5,701 Other income, net 481 1,235 1,876 3,357 Total other expense, net (80,358 ) (75,567 ) (200,733 ) (198,089 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 15,057 (5,223 ) 166,223 83,974 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,751 (23,355 ) 6,303 5,614 Net income 12,306 18,132 159,920 78,360 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (19,762 ) (15,763 ) (47,458 ) (41,379 ) Net (loss) income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. before accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (7,456 ) 2,369 112,462 36,981 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interests (14,239 ) - (14,239 ) - Net (loss) income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ (21,695 ) $ 2,369 $ 98,223 $ 36,981 Net income per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s Class A common stockholders: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.30 $ 0.12 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 335,733 314,168 323,724 312,998 Diluted 335,733 324,754 335,233 323,704





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited; in thousands)

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 157,399 $ 282,029 Restricted cash 14,174 28,842 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,016,844 895,143 Inventories 707,956 606,302 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 196,769 98,395 Related party receivables 1,876 470 Total current assets 2,095,018 1,911,181 Property, plant and equipment, net 572,634 442,950 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 2,323,728 1,158,968 Operating lease right-of-use assets 69,760 38,832 Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party 20,019 15,216 Financing lease right-of-use assets 63,255 53,328 Other assets 122,807 57,805 Total assets $ 5,267,221 $ 3,678,280 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficiency) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 788,831 $ 761,316 Current portion of liabilities for legal matters 27,534 43,256 Revolving credit facility 180,000 - Current portion of long-term debt, net 23,933 6,761 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 14,417 8,668 Current portion of operating lease liabilities - related party 3,398 2,705 Current portion of financing lease liabilities 3,811 3,442 Related party payables - short term 18,913 55,485 Contingent consideration - related party - short term 59,000 - Total current liabilities 1,119,837 881,633 Long-term debt, net 2,915,501 2,565,115 Operating lease liabilities 59,612 33,233 Operating lease liabilities - related party 16,635 14,195 Financing lease liabilities 65,588 54,927 Related party payables - long term 15,878 19,132 Liabilities for legal matters - long term 71,663 71,819 Contingent consideration - related party - long term 324,000 - Other long-term liabilities 37,797 32,263 Total long-term liabilities 3,506,674 2,790,684 Redeemable non-controlling interests 109,453 77,292 Total stockholders' equity (deficiency) 531,257 (71,329 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficiency) $ 5,267,221 $ 3,678,280





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited; in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 159,920 $ 78,360 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 144,250 174,345 Unrealized foreign currency loss (gain) 13,571 (8,606 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount 12,141 18,716 Reclassification of cash flow hedge 8,730 (1,713 ) Loss on refinancing 9,270 31,365 Intangible asset impairment charges 975 22,784 Research and development equipment impairment charges 13,832 - Non-cash property losses 5,035 - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (6,000 ) - Stock-based compensation 29,723 23,751 Inventory provision 64,981 59,326 Other operating charges and credits, net 4,689 3,575 Changes in assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable, net (122,423 ) (110,228 ) Inventories (158,346 ) (66,846 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets (113,073 ) (20,173 ) Related party receivables 203 (830 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,590 2,744 Related party payables (34,756 ) 3,107 Net cash provided by operating activities 50,312 209,677 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of Kashiv, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (421,047 ) - Purchases of property, plant and equipment (70,659 ) (48,290 ) Acquisition of intangible assets (96,603 ) (12,514 ) Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant and equipment (28,376 ) (7,384 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment - 1,379 Net cash used in investing activities (616,685 ) (66,809 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of principal on debt, revolving credit facilities, financing leases and other (293,172 ) (2,805,384 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 529,853 2,694,750 Payments of deferred financing and refinancing costs (7,549 ) (74,973 ) Borrowings on revolving credit facilities 280,000 218,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 516 1,407 Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit and performance stock unit vesting (44,696 ) (21,957 ) Tax and other distributions to non-controlling interests (29,571 ) (38,825 ) Proceeds from alliance party 510 5,572 Acquisition of non-controlling interest (400 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 435,491 (21,410 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash (1,804 ) (1,471 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (132,686 ) 119,987 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period 312,939 118,420 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 180,253 $ 238,407 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 157,399 $ 201,249 Restricted cash - end of period 14,174 34,727 Long-term restricted cash included in other assets - end of period 8,680 2,431 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period $ 180,253 $ 238,407





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited, in thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, Year Ended

December 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 2025 Net income $ 12,306 $ 18,132 $ 159,920 $ 78,360 $ 127,933 Adjusted to add: Interest expense, net 58,913 62,814 167,317 184,854 241,091 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,751 (23,355 ) 6,303 5,614 11,276 Depreciation and amortization 53,259 54,073 144,250 174,345 223,572 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 127,229 $ 111,664 $ 477,790 $ 443,173 $ 603,872 Adjusted to add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense 10,515 8,219 29,723 23,621 31,823 Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses (1) 22,745 2,318 36,503 4,762 5,301 Restructuring and other charges 890 143 1,389 1,738 4,208 Loss on refinancing (2) 5,760 31,365 9,270 31,365 31,365 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up 946 - 946 - - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net (3) 7,500 - 16,251 (390 ) (390 ) Asset impairment charges (4) 14,809 22,784 14,809 22,888 23,022 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 3,174 3,431 12,924 (9,072 ) (7,635 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5) (6,000 ) - (6,000 ) - - Charges for property losses and associated expenses (6) 5,369 - 5,369 - - Increase (decrease) in tax receivable agreement liability 12,992 (20,808 ) 13,098 (5,701 ) 6,588 Other (7) 1,100 459 3,417 829 (9,739 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 207,029 $ 159,575 $ 615,489 $ 513,213 $ 688,415





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Calculation of Net Debt and Net Leverage

September 30, 2026

December 31, 2025

Term Loan Due 2032 $ 2,434,263 $ 2,094,750 Senior Notes Due 2032 600,000 600,000 2025 Revolving Credit Facility 180,000 - Kashiv Rupee Term Loan Facility 16,484 - Gross debt (8) $ 3,230,747 $ 2,694,750 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 157,399 282,029 Net debt (Non-GAAP) (9) $ 3,073,348 $ 2,412,721 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

Year ended December 31, 2025 $ 688,415 $ 688,415 Less: Nine months ended September 30, 2025 513,213 Add: Nine months ended September 30, 2026 615,489 Last twelve months ended September 30, 2026 $ 790,691 Last Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2026

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Gross leverage (Non-GAAP) (10) 4.1 x 3.9 x Net leverage (Non-GAAP) (11) 3.9 x 3.5 x





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income $ 12,306 $ 18,132 $ 159,920 $ 78,360 Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest 7,098 9,163 20,779 16,908 GAAP provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,751 (23,355 ) 6,303 5,614 Amortization 37,671 38,647 100,696 127,741 Stock-based compensation expense 10,515 8,219 29,723 23,621 Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses (1) 22,745 2,284 36,503 4,700 Restructuring and other charges 890 143 1,389 1,731 Loss on refinancing (2) 5,760 31,365 9,270 31,365 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up 946 - 946 - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, including interest, net (3) 8,585 - 19,152 (390 ) Asset impairment charges (4) 14,809 22,784 14,809 22,888 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5) (6,000 ) - (6,000 ) - Charges for property losses and associated expenses (6) 5,369 - 5,369 - Increase (decrease) in tax receivable agreement liability 12,992 (20,808 ) 13,098 (5,701 ) Other 1,100 459 3,417 839 Provision for income taxes (12) (28,270 ) (16,868 ) (90,030 ) (65,722 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (19,762 ) (15,763 ) (47,458 ) (41,379 ) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 89,505 $ 54,402 $ 277,886 $ 200,575 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (13) 348,448 324,754 335,233 323,704 Diluted (loss) earnings per share (GAAP) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.17 $ 0.83 $ 0.62





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited)

Explanations for Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(1) Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 primarily included acquisition costs associated with the acquisition of Kashiv and rent for vacated properties. Acquisition, site closure, and idle facility expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and year ended December 31, 2025 primarily included costs related to a planned facility closure and rent for vacated properties.

(2) Loss on refinancing for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily comprised of debt issuance costs and the write-off of unamortized debt issuance costs. In February 2026, the Company entered into a repricing amendment for the Company's Term Loan Due 2032 (the“February 2026 Repricing Amendment”), which reduced the applicable interest rate margins on such term loan. In August 2026, the Company entered into another repricing amendment for the Company's Term Loan Due 2032 (the“August 2026 Repricing Amendment”), which further reduced the applicable interest rate margins on such term loan. Also in August 2026, the Company borrowed an additional $350.0 million under Amendment No. 4 to the Company's Term Loan Credit Agreement (the“Incremental Term Loans”) to fund a portion of the cash consideration for the Kashiv Acquisition. The loss for the three months ended September 30, 2026 primarily reflects costs associated with the August 2026 Repricing Amendment and the Incremental Term Loans, while the loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 primarily reflects costs associated with the February 2026 Repricing Amendment, the August 2026 Repricing Amendment and the Incremental Term Loans. For 2025, loss on refinancing was primarily comprised of debt issuance costs associated with the portion of the Term Loan Due 2028 that was modified as part of the Company's debt refinancing on August 1, 2025. Refer to Note 14. Debt in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K for information about the Company's debt as of December 31, 2025.

(3) For the three months ended September 30, 2026, charges related to legal matters, net were $7.5 million, primarily consisting of a charge related to government investigations of $8.0 million, partially offset by immaterial net credits related to several matters. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, charges related to legal matters, net were $16.3 million, primarily consisting of (i) a $21.2 million charge associated with certain states electing a 25% cash conversion in lieu of product under the Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement, partially offset by a $20.8 million discount recorded on the expected settlement payments as of the agreement's effective date, (ii) net charges associated with antitrust class action litigation of $7.5 million, (iii) a charge related to government investigations of $8.0 million, and (iv) immaterial net charges related to several matters. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, charges related to legal matters, including interest, net also included interest expense associated with the Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement. For additional information regarding the Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement and antitrust class action litigation, refer to Note 16. Commitments and Contingencies in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

(4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, impairment charges related to certain equipment used in research and development activities as a result of a change in the expected future utilization of the assets as well as an immaterial intangible asset impairment. For 2025, asset impairment charges primarily related to a Specialty segment product right for which the Company significantly reduced the cash flow forecast after receipt of a complete response letter dated July 22, 2025 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding a supplemental new drug application.

(5) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a $6.0 million gain related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration associated with the Kashiv Acquisition. The gain reflects the periodic remeasurement of the contingent consideration liability driven primarily by increases in the discount rate subsequent to the acquisition date.

(6) During the third week of July 2026, severe rain caused water damage to one of the Company's facilities in India. Operations at this facility were temporarily suspended while the Company assessed the damage, completed remediation and repair activities, and restored operations. The Company concluded that certain property and equipment and inventory were damaged. The Company also incurred costs related to cleanup, repair and remediation. Accordingly, the Company recorded charges related to inventory and property losses and associated cleanup, repair and remediation costs.

(7) For the year ended December 31, 2025, the caption“other” primarily reflects a non-recurring, non-operating, non-cash gain.

(8) Refer to Note 14. Debt in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K for additional information about the Company's debt. On August 10, 2026, the Company borrowed an additional $350.0 million under its Term Loan Due 2032, with substantially the same terms as the existing term loans, primarily to finance a portion of the cash consideration for the Kashiv Acquisition. Additionally, in connection with the Kashiv Acquisition, the Company assumed the Kashiv Rupee Term Loan Facility. The Company repaid the facility in full and terminated it on October 1, 2026.

(9) Net debt was calculated as the total outstanding principal on the Company's debt less cash and cash equivalents.

(10) Gross leverage was calculated by dividing gross debt as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 by adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(11) Net leverage was calculated by dividing net debt as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 by adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2026 and year ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(12) The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 were 24.0% and 24.5%, respectively. The non-GAAP effective tax rates for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 were 23.7% and 24.7%, respectively.

(13) Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 consisted of fully diluted Class A common stock (inclusive of the effect of dilutive securities).





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 862,684 $ - $ 862,684 $ 784,513 $ - $ 784,513 Cost of goods sold (1) 528,566 (38,941 ) 489,625 510,539 (60,683 ) 449,856 Gross profit 334,118 38,941 373,059 273,974 60,683 334,657 Gross margin % 38.7 % 43.2 % 34.9 % 42.7 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 139,645 (13,055 ) 126,590 137,815 (11,134 ) 126,681 Research and development (3) 68,374 (14,683 ) 53,691 63,352 (2,523 ) 60,829 Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,193 - 2,193 2,437 - 2,437 Acquisition and integration costs (4) 22,320 (22,320 ) - - - - Restructuring and other charges 936 (890 ) 46 143 (143 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5) (6,000 ) 6,000 - - - - Charges for property losses and associated expenses (6) 5,369 (5,369 ) - - - - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net (7) 6,497 (7,500 ) (1,003 ) - - - Other operating income (631 ) - (631 ) (117 ) - (117 ) Operating income $ 95,415 $ 96,758 $ 192,173 $ 70,344 $ 74,483 $ 144,827





(1) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.1 million and $0.9 million), amortization expense ($36.0 million and $36.9 million), amortization of acquired inventory step-up ($0.9 million and none), and asset impairment charges ($1.0 million and $22.8 million).

(2) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($8.6 million and $6.5 million), amortization expense ($2.6 million and $2.7 million), site closure costs ($0.4 million and $0.6 million), and other ($1.4 million and $1.3 million).

(3) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.9 million and $0.7 million), asset impairment charges ($13.8 million and none), and site closure costs (none and $1.8 million).

(4) Acquisition and integration costs for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were primarily related to professional services fees (e.g., investment banking, legal, due diligence, financial advisory, accounting, and consulting) associated with the acquisition and integration of Kashiv.

(5) During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a $6.0 million gain related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration associated with the Kashiv Acquisition. The gain reflects the periodic remeasurement of the contingent consideration liability driven primarily by increases in the discount rate subsequent to the acquisition date.

(6) During the third week of July 2026, severe rain caused water damage to one of the Company's facilities in India. Operations at this facility were temporarily suspended while the Company assessed the damage, completed remediation and repair activities, and restored operations. The Company concluded that certain property and equipment and inventory were damaged. The Company also incurred costs related to cleanup, repair and remediation. Accordingly, the Company recorded charges related to inventory and property losses and associated cleanup, repair and remediation costs.

(7) Adjustments to charges (credit) related to legal matters, net were $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, primarily consisting of a charge related to government investigations of $8.0 million, partially offset by immaterial net credits related to several matters.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(unaudited, $ in thousands)

Reconciliation of Consolidated GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 2,381,400 $ - $ 2,381,400 $ 2,204,441 $ - $ 2,204,441 Cost of goods sold (1) 1,392,661 (100,569 ) 1,292,092 1,388,323 (148,248 ) 1,240,075 Gross profit 988,739 100,569 1,089,308 816,118 148,248 964,366 Gross margin % 41.5 % 45.7 % 37.0 % 43.7 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 427,227 (38,117 ) 389,110 380,369 (32,105 ) 348,264 Research and development (3) 145,774 (16,311 ) 129,463 151,356 (5,576 ) 145,780 Intellectual property legal development expenses 5,822 - 5,822 6,221 - 6,221 Acquisition and integration costs (4) 35,073 (35,073 ) - - - - Restructuring and other charges 2,140 (1,389 ) 751 1,738 (1,738 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5) (6,000 ) 6,000 - - - - Charges for property losses and associated expenses (6) 5,369 (5,369 ) - - - - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net (7) 15,248 (16,251 ) (1,003 ) (390 ) 390 - Other operating income (8,870 ) - (8,870 ) (5,239 ) - (5,239 ) Operating income $ 366,956 $ 207,079 $ 574,035 $ 282,063 $ 187,277 $ 469,340





(1) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($3.1 million and $2.8 million), amortization expense ($95.6 million and $122.5 million), amortization of acquired inventory step-up ($0.9 million and none), and asset impairment charges ($1.0 million and $22.9 million).

(2) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($24.2 million and $18.4 million), amortization expense ($7.9 million and $8.1 million), site closure costs ($1.4 million and $1.6 million), and other ($4.6 million and $4.0 million).

(3) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.5 million and $2.4 million), asset impairment charges ($13.8 million and none), and site closure costs (none and $3.2 million).

(4) Acquisition and integration costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were primarily related to professional services fees (e.g., investment banking, legal, due diligence, financial advisory, accounting, and consulting) associated with the acquisition and integration of Kashiv.

(5) During the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a $6.0 million gain related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration associated with the Kashiv Acquisition. The gain reflects the periodic remeasurement of the contingent consideration liability driven primarily by increases in the discount rate subsequent to the acquisition date.

(6) During the third week of July 2026, severe rain caused water damage to one of the Company's facilities in India. Operations at this facility were temporarily suspended while the Company assessed the damage, completed remediation and repair activities, and restored operations. The Company concluded that certain property and equipment and inventory were damaged. The Company also incurred costs related to cleanup, repair and remediation. Accordingly, the Company recorded charges related to inventory and property losses and associated cleanup, repair and remediation costs.

(7) Adjustments to charges (credit) related to legal matters, net were $16.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, primarily consisting of (i) a $21.2 million charge associated with certain states electing a 25% cash conversion in lieu of product under the Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement, partially offset by a $20.8 million discount recorded on the expected settlement payments as of the agreement's effective date, (ii) net charges associated with antitrust class action litigation of $7.5 million, (iii) a charge related to government investigations of $8.0 million, and (iv) immaterial net charges related to several matters.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Affordable Medicines Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 547,109 $ - $ 547,109 $ 460,741 $ - $ 460,741 Cost of goods sold (2) 352,331 (20,046 ) 332,285 280,463 (12,075 ) 268,388 Gross profit 194,778 20,046 214,824 180,278 12,075 192,353 Gross margin % 35.6 % 39.3 % 39.1 % 41.7 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 32,097 (2,857 ) 29,240 37,173 (2,341 ) 34,832 Research and development (4) 63,418 (14,553 ) 48,865 55,124 (679 ) 54,445 Intellectual property legal development expenses 2,138 - 2,138 2,378 - 2,378 Restructuring and other charges 891 (891 ) - 90 (90 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5) (6,000 ) 6,000 - - - - Charges for property losses and associated expenses (6) 5,334 (5,334 ) - - - - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net (7) 5,500 (7,500 ) (2,000 ) - - - Other operating income (631 ) - (631 ) (117 ) - (117 ) Operating income $ 92,031 $ 45,181 $ 137,212 $ 85,630 $ 15,185 $ 100,815





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment.

(2) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.1 million in each period), amortization expense ($17.0 million and $10.4 million), amortization of acquired inventory step-up ($0.9 million and none), and asset impairment charges ($1.0 million and $0.6 million).

(3) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.4 million and $1.8 million) and site closure costs ($0.4 million and $0.5 million).

(4) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.8 million and $0.7 million) and asset impairment charges ($13.8 million and none).

(5) For the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a $6.0 million gain related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration associated with the Kashiv Acquisition. The gain reflects the periodic remeasurement of the contingent consideration liability driven primarily by increases in the discount rate subsequent to the acquisition date.

(6) During the third week of July 2026, severe rain caused water damage to one of the Company's facilities in India. Operations at this facility were temporarily suspended while the Company assessed the damage, completed remediation and repair activities, and restored operations. The Company concluded that certain property and equipment and inventory were damaged. The Company also incurred costs related to cleanup, repair and remediation. Accordingly, the Company recorded charges related to inventory and property losses and associated cleanup, repair and remediation costs.

(7) Adjustments to charges (credit) related to legal matters, net were $7.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, primarily consisting of a charge related to government investigations of $8.0 million, partially offset by immaterial net credits related to several matters.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Affordable Medicines Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(unaudited; $ in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 1,460,259 $ - $ 1,460,259 $ 1,308,874 $ - $ 1,308,874 Cost of goods sold (2) 867,459 (44,129 ) 823,330 775,742 (34,121 ) 741,621 Gross profit 592,800 44,129 636,929 533,132 34,121 567,253 Gross margin % 40.6 % 43.6 % 40.7 % 43.3 % Selling, general and administrative (3) 115,782 (8,228 ) 107,554 105,114 (6,340 ) 98,774 Research and development (4) 129,727 (15,955 ) 113,772 128,003 (2,145 ) 125,858 Intellectual property legal development expenses 5,633 - 5,633 6,069 - 6,069 Restructuring and other charges 891 (891 ) - 773 (773 ) - Change in fair value of contingent consideration (5) (6,000 ) 6,000 - - - - Charges for property losses and associated expenses (6) 5,334 (5,334 ) - - - - Charges (credit) related to legal matters, net (7) 14,251 (16,251 ) (2,000 ) (390 ) 390 - Other operating income (8,870 ) - (8,870 ) (5,239 ) - (5,239 ) Operating income $ 336,052 $ 84,788 $ 420,840 $ 298,802 $ 42,989 $ 341,791





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment.

(2) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($3.1 million and $2.9 million), amortization expense ($39.1 million and $30.5 million), amortization of acquired inventory step-up ($0.9 million and none), and asset impairment charges ($1.0 million and $0.7 million).

(3) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($6.8 million and $4.7 million) and site closure costs ($1.4 million and $1.6 million).

(4) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.2 million and $2.1 million) and asset impairment charges ($13.8 million and none).

(5) For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized a $6.0 million gain related to the remeasurement of contingent consideration associated with the Kashiv Acquisition. The gain reflects the periodic remeasurement of the contingent consideration liability driven primarily by increases in the discount rate subsequent to the acquisition date.

(6) During the third week of July 2026, severe rain caused water damage to one of the Company's facilities in India. Operations at this facility were temporarily suspended while the Company assessed the damage, completed remediation and repair activities, and restored operations. The Company concluded that certain property and equipment and inventory were damaged. The Company also incurred costs related to cleanup, repair and remediation. Accordingly, the Company recorded charges related to inventory and property losses and associated cleanup, repair and remediation costs.

(7) Adjustments to charges (credit) related to legal matters, net were $16.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, primarily consisting of (i) a $21.2 million charge associated with certain states electing a 25% cash conversion in lieu of product under the Nationwide Opioids Settlement Agreement, partially offset by a $20.8 million discount recorded on the expected settlement payments as of the agreement's effective date, (ii) net charges associated with antitrust class action litigation of $7.5 million, (iii) a charge related to government investigations of $8.0 million, and (iv) immaterial net charges related to several matters.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Specialty Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 150,262 $ - $ 150,262 $ 125,240 $ - $ 125,240 Cost of goods sold (1) 46,212 (18,895 ) 27,317 73,808 (48,607 ) 25,201 Gross profit 104,050 18,895 122,945 51,432 48,607 100,039 Gross margin % 69.2 % 81.8 % 41.1 % 79.9 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 36,969 (657 ) 36,312 33,580 (490 ) 33,090 Research and development (3) 4,956 (132 ) 4,824 8,228 (1,843 ) 6,385 Intellectual property legal development expenses 55 - 55 59 - 59 Restructuring and other charges - - - - - - Charges for property losses and associated expenses 35 (35 ) - - - - Charges related to legal matters, net 1,000 - 1,000 - - - Operating income $ 61,035 $ 19,719 $ 80,754 $ 9,565 $ 50,940 $ 60,505





(1) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of amortization expense ($18.9 million and $26.5 million) and asset impairment charges (none and $22.1 million).

(2) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense.

(3) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.1 million in each period) and site closure costs (none and $1.7 million).





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Specialty Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(unaudited; $ in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 432,822 $ - $ 432,822 $ 361,580 $ - $ 361,580 Cost of goods sold (1) 137,497 (56,440 ) 81,057 182,686 (114,127 ) 68,559 Gross profit 295,325 56,440 351,765 178,894 114,127 293,021 Gross margin % 68.2 % 81.3 % 49.5 % 81.0 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 111,755 (1,847 ) 109,908 94,872 (1,321 ) 93,551 Research and development (3) 16,047 (357 ) 15,690 23,353 (3,430 ) 19,923 Intellectual property legal development expenses 189 - 189 152 - 152 Restructuring and other charges 347 (347 ) - 471 (471 ) - Charges for property losses and associated expenses 35 (35 ) - - - - Charges related to legal matters, net 1,000 - 1,000 - - - Operating income $ 165,952 $ 59,026 $ 224,978 $ 60,046 $ 119,349 $ 179,395





(1) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of amortization expense ($56.4 million and $92.0 million) and asset impairment charges (none and $22.1 million).

(2) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were comprised of stock-based compensation expense.

(3) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.4 million and $0.3 million) and site closure costs (none and $3.1 million).





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AvKARE Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(unaudited; $ in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 165,313 $ - $ 165,313 $ 198,532 $ - $ 198,532 Cost of goods sold 130,023 - 130,023 156,268 - 156,268 Gross profit 35,290 - 35,290 42,264 - 42,264 Gross margin % 21.3 % 21.3 % 21.3 % 21.3 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 17,919 (2,647 ) 15,272 15,234 (2,699 ) 12,535 Operating income $ 17,371 $ 2,647 $ 20,018 $ 27,030 $ 2,699 $ 29,729





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment.

(2) Adjustments for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were comprised of amortization expense.





Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AvKARE Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(unaudited; $ in thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP As Reported Adjustments Non-GAAP Net revenue $ 488,319 $ - $ 488,319 $ 533,987 $ - $ 533,987 Cost of goods sold 387,705 - 387,705 429,895 - 429,895 Gross profit 100,614 - 100,614 104,092 - 104,092 Gross margin % 20.6 % 20.6 % 19.5 % 19.5 % Selling, general and administrative (2) 51,512 (7,943 ) 43,569 46,007 (8,099 ) 37,908 Operating income $ 49,102 $ 7,943 $ 57,045 $ 58,085 $ 8,099 $ 66,184





(1) Revenue, cost of goods sold, and gross profit from the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Affordable Medicines segment.

(2) Adjustments for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 were comprised of amortization expense.



