INVESTIGATION NOTICE: Girard Sharp Law Firm Encourages Former Spirit Aerosystems Investors Who Received Shares Of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) In Connection With The Boeing Company's Merger With Spirit Aerosystems In December 2025 To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Girard Sharp LLP, a national investment, securities, and consumer class action firm, is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of former investors of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit”) who received shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) in connection with The Boeing Company's (“Boeing” or the“Company”) merger with Spirit in December 2025 (“Merger”).

BOEING'S STOCK PRICE DROPS AFTER THE DECEMBER 2025 MERGER

Boeing is one of the world's major aerospace firms. The Company develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Since the closing of the Merger, the Company's stock price has declined in value, and the Company has reported significant losses.

If you are a former Spirit investor with losses, please fill out this form, email ..., or call (866) 981-4800 for a free consultation.

Why Girard Sharp?

Girard Sharp represents investors, consumers, and institutions in class actions and other complex litigation nationwide. We recently obtained a $36.5 million securities settlement against Maxar Technologies, a space imagery company, after its share price collapsed following its acquisition of DigitalGlobe. Our attorneys have obtained multimillion-dollar recoveries for victims of unfair and deceptive practices in antitrust, financial fraud, and consumer protection matters against some of the country's largest corporations, including Raymond James, John Hancock, and Sears. Girard Sharp has earned top-tier rankings from U.S. News and World Report for Securities and Class Action Litigation and has been repeatedly selected as an Elite Trial Lawyers finalist by the National Law Journal.

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Girard Sharp LLP

(866) 981-4800

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