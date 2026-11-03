Sparklight Business Launches Mobile Service For Small Businesses



Small businesses can choose mobile plans by employee or device

Two plan options support different levels of mobile data use

Customers can manage up to 25 mobile lines under one account Sparklight Business Mobile includes unlimited talk and text and 5G nationwide coverage

PHOENIX, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As mobile connectivity becomes increasingly important to how small businesses operate, support employees and stay connected beyond the workplace, Sparklight Business has launched Sparklight Business Mobile, expanding its connectivity portfolio with a new wireless service designed specifically for small business customers.

Available to customers with Sparklight Business products and services, Sparklight Business Mobile offers two plan options that can be assigned by employee or device, with up to 25 lines managed under one account. Both plans include unlimited talk and text and 5G nationwide coverage.

“Small businesses need products and services that can adapt to the way their teams actually work,” said Katherine Creech, Vice President of Sparklight Business Services.“Sparklight Business Mobile gives customers the flexibility to choose the right plan for each employee or device, while making it easier to manage mobile connectivity alongside the business solutions they already rely on.”

KEY FACTS



Sparklight Business Mobile is available to small business customers with Sparklight Business products and services.

The Value Plan includes 1 GB of high-speed data for $15 per month, per line.

The Unlimited Plan includes 30 GB of high-speed data for $30 per month, per line.

Both plans include unlimited talk and text and 5G nationwide coverage.

Value and Unlimited plans can be used within the same business account.

Small businesses can manage up to 25 employee or device lines under one account. Sparklight Business Mobile is a bring-your-own-device service for compatible devices, and customers can transfer eligible existing phone numbers.



Flexible Plans for Different Business Needs

Sparklight Business Mobile lets small businesses choose the Value or Unlimited Plan for each employee or device line within the same account, based on individual usage needs.

The Value Plan provides 1 GB of high-speed data for $15 per month, per line, while the Unlimited Plan provides 30 GB of high-speed data for $30 per month, per line.

Managing Mobile Service Across the Business

Small businesses can manage up to 25 mobile lines under one Sparklight Business Mobile account. Through the mobile app, customers can review usage by line and manage plans as staffing, responsibilities and mobile needs change.

The service extends an existing Sparklight Business internet relationship to mobile connectivity, giving small businesses a way to manage employee and device lines alongside their existing Sparklight business solutions.

Bringing Existing Devices and Numbers to Sparklight Business Mobile

Sparklight Business Mobile is a bring-your-own-device service for compatible devices. Customers can also transfer eligible existing phone numbers when moving lines to the service. These capabilities allow businesses to add mobile service while retaining compatible devices and established phone numbers.

A Natural Extension of Sparklight Business Connectivity

The launch of Sparklight Business Mobile expands Sparklight Business' connectivity portfolio by adding mobile service alongside its existing internet, voice and managed services for small businesses. The new offering extends connectivity beyond the workplace to employees and business devices that need mobile service throughout the workday.

“Adding mobile service is a natural extension of how we support small businesses,” Creech said.“Our customers rely on connectivity in more places than ever, and Sparklight Business Mobile gives them another way to keep their teams connected while managing services through a provider they already know and trust.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Who is Sparklight Business Mobile for?

Answer: Sparklight Business Mobile is designed for small business customers. To add mobile service, businesses must have an active Sparklight Business account.

Question: How much does Sparklight Business Mobile cost?

Answer: The Value Plan costs $15 per month, per line, and includes 1 GB of high-speed data. The Unlimited Plan costs $30 per month, per line and includes 30 GB of high-speed data.

Question: Can I put different employees on different mobile plans?

Answer: Yes. Small businesses can mix and match Value and Unlimited plans within the same account based on the mobile data needs of individual employees or devices.

Question: Can I bring my own phone and keep my existing number?

Answer: Yes. Sparklight Business Mobile supports bring-your-own-device service for compatible devices, and customers can transfer eligible existing phone numbers when moving lines to the service.

Question: How many mobile lines can my small business have?

Answer: Small businesses can manage up to 25 employee or business device lines under one Sparklight Business Mobile account.

Question: Does Sparklight Business Mobile include 5G nationwide coverage?

Answer: Yes. Both Sparklight Business Mobile plans include 5G nationwide coverage.

Additional Resources



Sparklight Business Mobile: business.mobile.sparklight.com Sparklight Business: business.sparklight.com About Sparklight Business

Sparklight Business provides customized connectivity solutions for organizations of all sizes - spanning high-speed internet, voice and managed services for small businesses to scalable fiber, Ethernet and high-capacity network solutions with speeds up to 10 Gig and beyond for enterprise, carrier and wholesale partners. CONTACT:

Trish Niemann

Vice President, Communications Strategy

... A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



Small businesses can explore Sparklight Business Mobile plans and get started at