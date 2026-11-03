Liberty Gold Announces Appointment Of Craig Dudra To The Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Craig Dudra to its Board of Directors, effective December 1, 2026.

Mr. Dudra brings more than 30 years of capital markets and leadership experience to Liberty Gold. He previously served as Managing Director and Regional Head of British Columbia at RBC Capital Markets, spanning mergers and acquisitions, equity financings and debt capital markets. During his career, Mr. Dudra has led the origination and execution of multiple major transactions, including initial public offerings, bought-deal equity financings, investment-grade and high-yield debt offerings and M&A transactions. He is a Chartered Accountant and CFA charter holder and currently serves as on the board of Positive Materials Inc. as an independent director.

Greg Etter, Chair of the Board of Liberty Gold, commented,“We welcome Craig to Liberty Gold's Board of Directors. His appointment reflects our commitment to building a new mid-tier precious metals mining company, with Black Pine as our foundational asset. Craig's extensive capital markets and transaction experience will strengthen significantly our oversight of financing strategy and capital allocation as we advance Black Pine toward a construction decision. Craig's expertise complements the Board's technical, operating and permitting experience and supports our focus on disciplined development and execution, creating long-term shareholder value."

Craig Dudra added,“Black Pine offers a compelling opportunity to advance a significant U.S. gold project through its next stage of development. I look forward to working with Liberty Gold's Board of Directors and the management team, contributing my capital markets experience as the Company evaluates funding alternatives and advances the Black Pine with a focus on long-term value creation for shareholders.”

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world's most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit advancing through permitting toward a potential construction decision. The Company's strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold's commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold's mineral properties; federal and state permitting timelines; the advancement of the Black Pine Project through feasibility and permitting; future updates to mineral resources; the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold's mineral property interests; future water rights acquisitions; the results of mineral resource estimates, mineral reserve estimates, preliminary feasibility studies or feasibility studies; and the Company's anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“seek”,“anticipate”,“plan”,“continue”,“planned”,“expect”,“project”,“predict”,“potential”,“targeting”,“intends”,“believe”,“goal” and similar expressions, or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“should”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management as of the date the statements are made, including, among others, assumptions regarding future prices of gold and other metals, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental, regulatory and stock exchange approvals, completion of the issuance of common shares to Centerra Gold Inc. pursuant to its top-up right on the terms described herein, receipt of financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licences and permits and obtaining required licences and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, mineral reserves, baseline studies, resource conversion, pre-feasibility studies or feasibility studies, the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to the interpretation of results and/or reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company's mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; state and federal permitting processes; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, financing, or completing the issuance of common shares to Centerra Gold Inc. pursuant to its top-up right; timing of the completion of exploration; and those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled“Risk Factors”, under Liberty Gold's SEDAR+ profile at .

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to Liberty Gold are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate CommunicationsPhone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677