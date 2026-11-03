Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals To The Family Of A Plumber Or Skilled Trade Worker With Lung Cancer Or Mesothelioma Nationwide To Call Them For Direct Access To The Nation's Best Lawyers-Get Top Compensation Results

- Mesothelioma Victims Center

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center,“If your husband or dad is a former plumber or skilled trades worker anywhere in the USA and has recently been diagnosed with asbestos-related lung cancer or mesothelioma, please take the potential for financial compensation seriously. Call 866-714-6466 to connect directly with experienced lawyers who can help pursue the best possible compensation results. Because current and former plumbers and skilled trades workers may have experienced significant asbestos exposure on the job, the compensation available to someone in this situation could be substantial."

For example, a current or former plumber diagnosed with lung cancer or mesothelioma may have worked in residential or commercial plumbing, or as an in-house plumber at a manufacturing facility, power plant, shipyard, public utility, oil refinery, or in the Navy. Prior to 1983 all of these types of workplaces had asbestos.

The group says, "We recommend two or three highly experienced lawyers who handle asbestos-related lung cancer and mesothelioma cases. These attorneys have helped people in similar situations for more than two decades and have a strong track record of pursuing compensation for their clients. Before choosing a law firm to handle a mesothelioma compensation claim anywhere in the USA, please call us at 866-714-6466. We are advocates for people like you.

“Unfortunately, many plumbers and skilled trades workers who experienced significant workplace asbestos exposure and later developed lung cancer never receive the compensation they may deserve. We would be happy to explain more at 866-714-6466. Our goal is to help change this troubling reality.

High-risk occupations for asbestos exposure include US Navy veterans, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, steel mill workers, manufacturing and factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, construction workers, insulators, railroad workers, roofers, and firefighters. Many workers in these occupations encountered asbestos during the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. US Navy veterans account for approximately one-third of US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year.

According to the CDC, states with high mesothelioma incidence rates include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls received by the Mesothelioma Victims Center, people diagnosed with mesothelioma may live in any state, including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, and Alaska.

Michael Thomas

Mesothelioma Victims Center

+1 866-714-6466

email us here

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Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to the Family of a Plumber or Skilled Trade Worker with Lung Cancer or Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call them for Direct Access to the Nation's Best Lawyers-Get Top Compensation Results News Provided By Americas Watchdog November 03, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing, Military Industry...



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