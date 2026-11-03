GALT Aerospace Appoints Paul Shew As Chief Operating Officer

Paul Shew, GALT Aerospace COO

Veteran aerospace and defense executive brings deep experience in operational transformation, organizational scaling and leadership development.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GALT Aerospace has announced that Paul Shew has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer (COO), adding experienced operational leadership as GALT expands its programs, production capabilities and customer base.Shew will work alongside President and Chief Executive Officer Dave Webb and GALT's executive leadership team to strengthen execution across the business and build the organizational and operational capacity required to support the company's continued growth. His addition allows Webb to maintain a broader focus on GALT's strategy, technology portfolio, customers and long-term direction while Shew leads day-to-day operational execution.“GALT has evolved tremendously over the last year, but the things that have made us successful have not changed-our people, our technology, our speed and our relentless focus on the warfighter,” said Webb.“Paul understands how to scale an aerospace and defense business without losing sight of the mission. I have worked with Paul previously and have seen firsthand his ability to build strong teams, develop leaders and translate strategy into execution. His experience will be a tremendous asset as we take on larger programs, expand production and continue delivering capability to our customers.”As COO, Shew will lead GALT's operational organization with a focus on program execution, business processes, production, leadership development and the infrastructure required to support a growing portfolio of programs and customers.Shew brings more than 30 years of aerospace and defense experience across complex electronics, Radio Frequency (RF) systems, avionics, propulsion and mission systems. He has led large, global, multi-site organizations and has extensive experience transforming operational performance, integrating businesses, developing leadership teams and building organizations capable of supporting complex defense programs at scale.Prior to joining GALT, Shew held senior executive leadership roles at Cubic, where he led a global defense organization through a significant operational and organizational transformation. He previously held leadership roles at Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), leading the transformation of its Defense RF business before assuming responsibility for the company's largest division and helping position the broader business for its eventual acquisition by Honeywell.Throughout his career, Shew has focused not only on business performance but on building strong organizations and cultures. His leadership philosophy centers on empowering people, developing future leaders, establishing clear accountability and creating an environment where employees can do their best work.“What stood out to me about GALT is the team's focus on solving difficult mission problems and getting capability into the hands of the warfighter quickly,” said Shew.“There is a strong foundation here, particularly in the quality of the people and technology. My focus is helping the team build the operational scale and leadership capability to support where GALT is going next, while protecting the agility, innovation and customer focus that made the company successful in the first place.”Shew's background spans Electronic Warfare, radar, satellite communications, RF systems, high-reliability electronics, aircraft systems integration and propulsion, closely aligning with GALT's growing portfolio of airborne networking, communications and mission integration capabilities.Shew is known for a hands-on, servant-leadership approach and for building organizations that can sustain performance beyond any individual leader. At GALT, he will focus on strengthening execution while preserving the entrepreneurial culture and technical innovation that have driven the company's success.His appointment comes as GALT continues to expand its capabilities, programs and customer relationships and prepares for its next stage of growth.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a San Diego-based aerospace and defense company delivering advanced solutions for mission-critical national security applications.For more information, visit .

Jessica Kissell

GALT Aerospace

+1 760-703-8456

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GALT Aerospace Appoints Paul Shew as Chief Operating Officer News Provided By Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. November 03, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, International Organizations, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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