New Book, The Failure Gaptm, Challenges Business Leaders To Confront The Dangerous Gap Between Confidence And Reality

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Alan Gin and Jeff Edwards challenge conventional thinking on business resilience in their new book, reaching Amazon's Top 20 Best Sellers within three days.

- Chris Cornell, Principal of IDIFY PublishingGREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ZeroDown Software today announced the publication of The Failure GapTM, a leadership book by Alan Gin and Jeff Edwards, released October 26 by IDIFY Publishing.The book challenges executives, boards of directors, and risk professionals to rethink how organizations measure preparedness, operational resilience, and business availability.Within three days of publication, The Failure Gap reached #16 on Amazon's Best Sellers list in the Information Management category.The Failure Gap: The Leadership Manual for Bridging the Distance Between Expectations and Reality examines a fundamental problem: the difference between what leaders believe their organizations can withstand and what they can demonstrate when disruption occurs.The authors call this disconnect The Failure GapTM.Drawing on nearly four decades of experience working with executives worldwide, Gin and Edwards explore why organizations equipped with sophisticated cybersecurity systems, disaster recovery plans, and business continuity programs still experience devastating operational failures.Their central message: Confidence is not capability.A Leadership Problem, Not Just a Technology ProblemOrganizations invest heavily in cybersecurity, infrastructure protection, and disaster recovery. Yet these investments can create a false sense of security when recovery assumptions remain untested.When disruption occurs, consequences extend beyond technology. Revenue stops, customers lose access, supply chains break, and reputations suffer.The authors challenge leaders to ask: Can our organization continue operating when critical systems, people, and dependencies fail?“After nearly four decades of working with business leaders, we've seen the same pattern repeat itself,” said Alan Gin, co-author and Co-founder and CEO of ZeroDown Software.“Organizations spend enormous amounts of money preparing for disruption, yet too often they cannot demonstrate that their businesses will remain operational when something actually fails. The Failure Gap is about replacing assumptions with evidence and making business availability a leadership responsibility.”From Disaster Recovery to Business AvailabilityTMThe book introduces a broader approach to operational resilience, moving beyond cybersecurity and disaster recovery to maintaining essential business functions.Central themes include:* The Failure Gap: The distance between executive expectations and demonstrated operational capability.* The Failure Fault Lines: Hidden weaknesses that turn manageable disruptions into business failures.* The Dependency Trap: Risks created by interconnected systems, third-party dependencies, people, and processes.* Human Architecture: The influence of leadership decisions, organizational behavior, and human dependencies.* Business Availability: Maintaining critical operations as a measurable executive objective.* Governing Business Availability: Integrating resilience into board oversight, accountability, and enterprise risk management.“The real test of resilience isn't whether an organization has a plan. It's whether that plan works when everything around it is under pressure,” said Jeff Edwards, co-author and host of The SafeHouse Podcast.“It's not enough to believe your organization is prepared. You need to know what it can actually deliver when failure occurs.”A Publisher's Perspective“The most dangerous words in business may be 'We're prepared.' Alan Gin and Jeff Edwards challenge leaders to prove it,” said Chris Cornell, Principal of IDIFY Publishing.“The Failure Gap is more than a book about resilience. It challenges executives and boards to confront the difference between what they believe their organizations can withstand and what they can actually deliver when disruption occurs. This is an important leadership conversation, and one that extends far beyond cybersecurity and technology.”Turning Principles into Measurable ActionThe publication follows ZeroDown Software's introduction of the Failure Gap AssessmentTM, an executive diagnostic designed to identify differences between expected and demonstrated recovery capabilities.The assessment translates the book's principles into a structured examination of operational dependencies, recovery assumptions, business interruption exposure, and organizational readiness.Designed for businesses of all sizes, it provides a common framework for executives, risk managers, insurers, brokers, and managed service providers to evaluate operational resilience.Together, the book and assessment aim to change how organizations understand, measure, and govern business availability.A Shared Commitment to EducationGin and Edwards also co-founded The SafeHouse Initiative, a nonprofit providing free cybersecurity and resilience education to underserved small and medium-sized businesses.Through The SafeHouse Podcast, which has surpassed 100 episodes, educational articles, white papers, and volunteer industry contributors, the initiative helps businesses understand and address operational risks.Edwards hosts the podcast, while Gin serves as Executive Producer.Amazon Best Seller RecognitionFollowing its October 26 publication, The Failure Gap debuted on Amazon's Top 100 Best Sellers list in Information Management.The book reached #43 on its first day, climbed to #26 on its second, and achieved #16 on its third day, entering the category's Top 20.Book AvailabilityTitle: The Failure GapTMAuthors: Alan Gin and Jeff EdwardsPublisher: IDIFY PublishingPublication Date: October 26, 2026ISBN: 979-8-9852918-8-9Available at: ⁠AmazonAbout the AuthorsAlan Gin is Co-founder and CEO of ZeroDown Software, specializing in application availability, operational resilience, and business continuity. With nearly four decades of experience working with executives worldwide, he is also Co-founder and Co-Chair of The SafeHouse Initiative and Executive Producer of The SafeHouse Podcast.Jeff Edwards is an author, business resilience advocate, and host of The SafeHouse Podcast. His career spans cybersecurity, disaster recovery, business continuity, and operational risk. He is Co-founder and Co-Chair of The SafeHouse Initiative.About ZeroDown SoftwareFounded in 2000, ZeroDown Software develops technologies and methodologies that help organizations maintain critical operations during disruptions. Solutions include SafeHouseTM, Always AvailableTM technology, In Your Pocketpreparedness tools, and the Failure Gap AssessmentTM.Its mission is to reduce business interruption exposure and advance toward a World Without DowntimeTM.More information: ⁠ZeroDownSoftware | ⁠failuregapAbout The SafeHouse InitiativeThe SafeHouse Initiative is a nonprofit providing free cybersecurity, business continuity, and operational resilience education to small and medium-sized businesses through podcasts, publications, and volunteer industry experts, without sales or marketing obligations.More information: ⁠SafeHouseInitiativeMedia ContactJen CarpenterZeroDown SoftwareGreenwood Village, Colorado

Jen Carpenter

ZeroDown Software

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New Book, The Failure GapTM, Challenges Business Leaders to Confront the Dangerous Gap Between Confidence and Reality News Provided By ZeroDown Software November 03, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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