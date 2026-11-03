Dimerco November Freight Report Highlights Capacity Squeeze Within Asia

Regional ocean rates out of China hit record highs as AI and holiday demand keep airfreight space tight

- Ted Chen, Director of Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing, DimercoTAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dimerco Express Group's November 2026 Asia Pacific Freight Report finds a growing squeeze on shipping capacity within Asia as carriers move vessels from regional services into long-haul trades. The shift is pushing intra-Asia ocean rates out of China to record highs, while AI hardware and year-end retail demand keep key airfreight corridors tight.The report cites a rise in the Global Manufacturing PMI to 53.0 in September from 52.3 in August, its highest level since February 2022 and a fourteenth consecutive month above 50. Taiwan's manufacturing PMI reached 56.7 as export activity supported demand for freight capacity.Regional ocean services face the sharpest pressure-------------------------------------------------------------------Vessel redeployments, scarce feeder ships and cancelled sailings are restricting space on regional services from China. North China routes to Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia remain tight, while South Korea also reports limited ocean space to Southeast Asia.“Everyone is watching Suez and the transpacific, but the tightest space in Asia right now is on the short-sea lanes. When carriers pull feeder tonnage into deep-sea trades, a regional box can be harder to place than one bound for Europe - give intra-Asia bookings the same lead time as long-haul,” said Ted Chen, Director - Ocean Freight, Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco Express Group.Long-haul conditions are changing as Suez services return. The report estimates that 63% of Far East-Europe capacity is back via Suez, with a full return expected by the first quarter of 2027. Carriers lifted Asia-North Europe rates by 6% week over week through general rate increases after a 12-week decline, but returning capacity could put renewed pressure on pricing.Conditions vary by origin. Thailand faces ocean backlogs, and US-bound space from Vietnam is tight, with cancelled sailings increasing the risk of cargo moving on a later vessel. Singapore and India report soft ocean capacity and stable rates across their major lanes, although Singapore still faces vessel delays of three to five days from congestion and port omissions.Air rates remain elevated after the US peak---------------------------------------------------------China-US airfreight rates are expected to ease from their recent peak as e-commerce platforms control volumes, with more relief into New York and Chicago than Los Angeles. AI server racks, electronics and Christmas replenishment continue to support demand, while winter flight schedules reduce cargo space on passenger aircraft.“The US rally has peaked, but space isn't opening up,” said Kathy Liu, VP, Global Sales and Marketing, Dimerco Express Group. Liu expects rates to“settle high rather than drop,” with Christmas stocking and fuel costs capable of lifting quieter European lanes.Taiwan-US air capacity remains extremely tight as AI chip and server exports overlap with Black Friday and Christmas demand. Vietnam's US-bound lanes and intra-Asia services from Kuala Lumpur and Penang are at backlog levels. In North America, Asia-bound airfreight also faces backlogs at Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto.Earlier bookings and schedule flexibility remain essential---------------------------------------------------------------------------Dimerco recommends booking Taiwan-US airfreight one to two weeks ahead and giving constrained intra-Asia ocean shipments the same planning lead time as long-haul cargo. Shippers should confirm equipment availability and retain alternative sailings where cancellations or congestion could delay departures. For Thailand's ocean exports, the report recommends booking two to three weeks ahead.Shippers should also allow additional transit time around weather disruptions and potential APEC-related cargo acceptance restrictions in Shenzhen during November. As 2027 ocean contract discussions approach, Dimerco recommends weighing carrier rate increases against the capacity returning through Suez.********** Download the full November 2026 Asia Pacific Freight Report **********About Dimerco Express Group----------------------------------------Dimerco Express Group integrates air and ocean freight, trade compliance and contract logistics services to make global supply chains more effective and efficient. Founded in Taiwan in 1971, Dimerco connects Asia's manufacturing hubs with North America and Europe through a robust network of 150+ offices and 200+ strategic partner agents.For Media Enquiries Contact:

Gitte Willemsens

Pesti Group

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Dimerco November Freight Report Highlights Capacity Squeeze Within Asia News Provided By Pesti Group November 03, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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