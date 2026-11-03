Osmo Brings Its AI Phone Assistant To Australia With Live Call Updates And Booking Tools

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Australian iPhone and Android users can screen calls, use business knowledge, book appointments and follow eligible calls with live transcripts.

BENGALURU, INDIA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- OsmO, an AI phone assistant for iPhone and Android, is now available in Australia. The app helps people manage calls routed to an AI assistant, while giving small-business owners tools to handle routine caller questions and booking requests.OsmO can answer calls forwarded from a user's existing number, ask callers who they are and what they need, and share the call details so the user can decide what to do. For eligible live calls, a live transcript can show the conversation as it happens; availability depends on the account rollout and the user's settings. After an assistant-handled call, users can review its transcript and summary.For businesses, OsmO can use information provided from a website and connected knowledge sources such as Google Drive to answer questions in line with the business's own details and instructions. Owners can set different guidance for different callers, configure when calls should be escalated, and use Calendar Bookings to let callers request appointments. Booking connections include Google Calendar and Calendly; Calendar Bookings are included with every active plan.OsmO also supports outbound calling for tasks such as checking availability, making appointments or following up with businesses. After a call, the assistant can report back with what happened. Users can reply to a caller from call details using Messages or WhatsApp where supported by their device and region.OsmO is available in Australia on iPhone and Android. Call forwarding compatibility and charges depend on a user's carrier and plan; users should follow the in-app setup and test forwarding before relying on it. Some features require an eligible plan or account rollout. Learn more about OsmO at getosmo and its business call-handling tools at business.About OsmOOsmO is an AI phone assistant that helps users screen and manage calls, handle selected outbound tasks, and review call transcripts and summaries. For more information, visit getosmo.Media ContactAnuj BhagatOsmO...

Anuj Bhagat

OsmO

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OsmO Brings Its AI Phone Assistant to Australia with Live Call Updates and Booking Tools News Provided By OsmO November 03, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology



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