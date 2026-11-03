Fischer Identity To Participate In 2026 HESS Consortium National Conference, Advancing IAM For Private Higher Education

Fischer continues its commitment to strengthen security, reduce administrative complexity, and control technology costs

- Bryan Leber, Chief Executive OfficerNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fischer Identity, a leading provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) solutions, today announced its participation in the 2026 HESS Consortium National Conference, taking place November 16–18, 2026, at The Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky.As a longtime HESS/Coalition Business Partner, Fischer Identity continues its commitment to helping private, nonprofit colleges and universities address the growing complexity of identity management while improving operational efficiency and controlling technology costs.The HESS Consortium National Conference brings together CIOs, CFOs, IT professionals, and technology partners from private, nonprofit higher education institutions nationwide. The event emphasizes collaboration, shared expertise, and practical approaches to improving institutional technology operations. This year's conference will feature more than 60 member presentations and software demonstrations from major higher education technology providers, including Ellucian, Jenzabar, Oracle, and Workday.For private colleges and universities, balancing cybersecurity, digital transformation, and operational efficiency presents significant challenges, particularly as institutions manage limited IT resources and increasingly complex technology environments. Identity governance plays a critical role in addressing these demands by ensuring students, faculty, staff, contractors, and other campus constituents receive appropriate access to institutional systems and resources throughout their relationship with the institution."Private colleges and universities face many of the same cybersecurity and identity management challenges as much larger institutions, often with significantly fewer resources," said Bryan Leber, CEO of Fischer Identity. "Our longstanding relationship with HESS reflects a shared commitment to helping institutions make smarter technology investments without sacrificing security or functionality. We believe institutions should have the flexibility to manage their own identity environments without costly customization or ongoing dependence on outside consultants. That's particularly important for schools where every technology dollar and IT resource matters."Fischer Identity's comprehensive, no-code IAM platform is designed to address the distinctive requirements of higher education, including complex identity relationships, frequent changes in enrollment and employment status, multiple institutional affiliations, and integration with diverse campus applications.The platform enables institutions to:.Automate Identity Lifecycle Management: Streamline onboarding, role changes, and offboarding for students, faculty, staff, and other campus populations..Reduce Administrative Costs: Eliminate repetitive manual processes and reduce reliance on external consultants and systems integrators..Strengthen Identity Governance: Improve visibility into user access, enforce institutional policies, and support compliance and audit requirements..Simplify System Integration: Connect identity processes across leading higher education platforms, including Ellucian Banner and Colleague, Jenzabar, Workday, Oracle, and Microsoft..Maintain Administrative Control: Empower institutional IT teams to configure workflows, modify policies, and adapt their IAM environment without extensive custom coding or vendor intervention.Fischer Identity's continued participation in the HESS Consortium reflects its extensive experience supporting higher education institutions ranging from large research universities to small liberal arts colleges. Its configurable approach allows institutions to address complex identity requirements while maintaining the flexibility to adapt as technology, security, and institutional priorities evolve.Representing Fischer Identity at the 2026 conference will be Bryan Leber, Chief Executive Officer, and David Buckley, Sales Director. Both will be available to meet with institutional leaders to discuss identity governance strategies, integration challenges, and opportunities to improve security while reducing the long-term cost of IAM administration.Conference attendees are encouraged to schedule an onsite meeting with Fischer Identity to explore how a modern, no-code IAM platform can support their institution's security, operational, and financial objectives.To request an onsite meeting, visit: Fischer Identity at the HESS Consortium National Conference 2026About Fischer Identity:Founded in 2005, Fischer Identity provides cutting-edge Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and simplify administration. With a fully configurable, no-code IAM platform, Fischer enables organizations to securely manage identities across hybrid enterprise environments while ensuring compliance and efficiency. Committed to Zero Trust principles and pioneering security innovation, Fischer Identity continues to shape the future of cybersecurity with automated, scalable IAM solutions. For more information about Fischer Identity and its IAM solutions, visit .###For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

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Fischer Identity to Participate in 2026 HESS Consortium National Conference, Advancing IAM for Private Higher Education News Provided By Fischer Identity November 03, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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