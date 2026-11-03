Assam CM Announces Rescue Of 26 Dogs, Vows Crackdown On Animal Exploitation

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 3 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday announced that 26 dogs had been rescued and provided a fresh lease of life, reiterating the state government's commitment to combating the illegal trade and exploitation of animals.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Sarma said the rescued animals would now get an opportunity to live a happier and safer life.

"26 pawsome friends rescued and given a chance at a happier tomorrow," the Chief Minister posted. He said a new chapter of care, kindness and hope awaited the rescued animals, while emphasising that Assam stood firmly against the illegal trade and exploitation of innocent animals.

"No life should ever be treated as a commodity," Sarma said in his post.

The Chief Minister also commended the Assam Police for their role in bringing the animals to safety and facilitating their rescue.

Visuals shared alongside the post showed several dogs at a facility, with people attending to them. The animals were seen undergoing medical care following their rescue.

The rescue operation comes amid growing concerns over animal cruelty, illegal animal trade and the need for stronger enforcement of laws protecting animals.

Sarma's statement underscored the state government's position against treating animals as commercial commodities and highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts by law enforcement agencies to prevent their exploitation.

The Chief Minister's post also drew attention to the need for compassion and responsible treatment of animals, particularly those vulnerable to trafficking, neglect and abuse.

The Assam Police have been acknowledged for ensuring the safety of the rescued animals, who are now receiving medical attention.

The development is being seen as an important step towards addressing animal exploitation and strengthening awareness about animal welfare in the state.

The Chief Minister did not disclose the exact location of the rescue operation or provide further details about the circumstances in which the 26 dogs were recovered.