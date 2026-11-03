AGMC Launches Geely Abu Dhabi Showroom, The Largest In The Middle East To Date
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New Airport Road facility features dedicated Geely and Geely NEV showrooms, expanding the brand's retail presence and supporting its new energy vehicle growth plans in the UAE Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – November, 2026: AGMC, a leading automotive company and mobility solutions provider in the UAE, has opened the largest Geely showroom in the Middle East on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi. The new facility has a combined showroom area of 1,510 sqm, accommodating up to 24 vehicles across Geely's conventional vehicle portfolio and its expanding New Energy Vehicle (NEV) range. The opening represents a major expansion to AGMC's Geely retail network in the UAE, with dedicated spaces for both conventional and new energy vehicles. It also supports the company's plans to expand Geely NEV's market presence by providing a retail space specifically for the brand's electrified models in Abu Dhabi. Located on Airport Road, the facility comprises two distinct showroom areas designed to accommodate Geely's growing vehicle portfolio. The 840 sqm internal combustion engine (ICE) showroom can display up to 12 vehicles, while the 670 sqm Geely NEV showroom can display up to 12 more. The NEV showroom, the largest dedicated Geely NEV showroom in the Middle East, features a unique brand identity and design language that sets it apart from the conventional vehicle showroom. Commenting on the opening, Suliman Al Zaben, CEO of AGMC, said:“The opening of this state-of-the-art new facility, the largest Geely showroom in the Middle East, is an important investment in our retail network and the continued growth of the brand in the UAE. As the UAE's capital, Abu Dhabi is a key market for AGMC, and this facility gives us the space to support Geely's expanding vehicle portfolio while establishing a dedicated presence for Geely NEV. As we introduce more new energy vehicles to the market, having the right retail infrastructure in place will be essential to ensuring an excellent experience for our customers and building the business for the long term.” Expanding NEV Portfolio: By establishing a dedicated retail space for Geely NEV in Abu Dhabi, AGMC presents more opportunities for customers to explore Geely's electrified models and learn about the technologies available across the range. The showroom features Geely's battery-electric vehicle (BEV) Geely EX5, as well as their expanding plug-in hybrid range, which includes the newly launched Geely Monjaro EM-i, the Geely EX5 EM-i, and the full size Geely M9, which is on display and currently available for pre-booking. As AGMC continues to develop Geely's presence across the UAE, the Airport Road facility will play an important role in supporting the brand's growth in Abu Dhabi, particularly as it expands its new energy vehicle portfolio. The showroom will be a key destination for customers in the capital, offering access to Geely's conventional and electrified models while supporting AGMC's long-term plans for the brand in the UAE. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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