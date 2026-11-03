Dubai Future Finance Week Day Two Continued: Discussion Advances Dialogue On Sustainable Finance, Space Innovation And Private Capital

Events so far this week include the second day of the signature Dubai FinTech Summit; the Capital Exchange GP-LP Programme, Future Sustainability Forum, InsureTek Middle East, IPEM Future Dubai and MENA Banking Excellence Awards Future Sustainability Forum examined transition finance, climate adaptation capital and long-term value creation, aligned with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals

DIFC's '1 Million Learners' initiative surpasses 130,000 learners in 2026 as the Centre develops a Total Impact Framework to measure outcomes Space for Earth Labs showcased commercial applications of space-derived data, while IPEM Future Dubai, Capital Exchange, InsureTek Middle East and the MENA Banking Excellence Awards convened global finance leaders

Dubai, UAE; November 2026: The inaugural Dubai Future Finance Week, led by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, continued today. The Dubai FinTech Summit has highlighted DIFC's progress on innovation and new research focused on the future of finance, whilst other events in the programme moved decisively into climate transition finance, long-term capital deployment and alternative investment strategies. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Held under the directives and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and President of DIFC, Dubai Future Finance Week will advance the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to position Dubai among the top four global financial centres.

Beyond the signature Dubai FinTech Summit, day two featured the themes of climate transition finance, long-term capital deployment and alternative investment strategies.

Sustainability in focus:

Held under the theme 'Shaping Greener Economies', the Future Sustainability Forum brought together senior leaders from finance, policy and industry to address transition finance models, climate adaptation capital and long-term value creation. Discussions centred on green and transition finance, ESG integration and reporting, and sustainable investment strategies, including impact investing and climate-tech venture capital. They also explored climate risk, data and FinTech, alongside public-private collaboration aligned with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 goals.

During the Forum, DIFC confirmed that the 29 founding partners of its '1 Million Learners' initiative have collectively reached more than 130,000 learners in 2026. Launched in May 2025 as part of the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst, the initiative aims to equip one million people with knowledge of sustainability and sustainable finance by 2030.

To move beyond measuring activity towards evidence of outcomes, DIFC announced that it is developing a Total Impact Framework for the programme with a certified B Corporation strategy and design consultancy. The framework will set out a Theory of Change, impact areas and core indicators across the programme's economic, social, environmental and governance value, supported by practical tools for DIFC and its partners to collect and report impact data consistently. The work will culminate in a report on the programme's contribution to socio-economic progress and sustainability, providing a lasting basis for measuring the initiative as it grows.

Emphasising the importance of sustainability in developing the future of the finance industry Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer of DIFC Authority said:” Sustainability is increasingly integral to the future competitiveness and success of financial services. Dubai has moved decisively from ambition towards action, with DIFC bringing together financial institutions, investors, innovators and talent to help mobilise sustainable capital and develop the capabilities the industry needs. With our '1 Million Learners' partners having already reached more than 130,000 learners this year, our focus now turns to measuring the outcomes and value this creates. Through initiatives including the DIFC Sustainable Finance Catalyst and Future Sustainability Forum, we are creating momentum that can support the transition to a more resilient economy while reinforcing Dubai's role in shaping the future of finance.”

Concurrently, the Gulf Transition and Sustainable Finance event examined financing models, risk frameworks, and regulatory reporting requirements supporting climate transition across the Gulf region. Continuing the conversation on Friday, the Global Ethical Finance Initiative will host its GCC 2006 Ethical Finance conference in DIFC, focusing on navigating the imperatives of resilience and sustainability.

A global home for private markets and capital deployment:

Following a successful preview event in Dubai last December, IPEM Future's inaugural edition in Dubai gathered private equity, private credit, and institutional investors through an engaging TV studio format with a live audience to address long-term capital formation and GP–LP alignment across alternative asset classes. IPEM, the world's premier relationship broker for global private equity, selected Dubai for its international expansion, recognising how private market investors and fund managers are using Dubai to create opportunities across all communities and market segments to drive the growth of private capital.

Capital Exchange – The Collab GP-LP Programme also provided a direct platform for general partners and limited partners to align on allocation priorities, fund strategies, and institutional co-investment models.

InsureTek Middle East focused on how the insurance industry is entering a new era, and this evening, leaders from the finance industry will gather at a glittering ceremony for the MENA Banking Awards, recognising excellence in Corporate & Investment Banking

Applying space-derived data to real-world challenges:

Advancing Dubai's ambition to lead the converging space, AI and finance economy, DIFC Innovation Hub also showcased progress on Space for Earth Labs, the platform it established with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to apply space-derived data and artificial intelligence to commercial and public-sector challenges. The platform's inaugural programme, the Geospatial Accelerator, is delivered with programme partner RELM Insurance. Attracting 73 applications from 24 countries, the accelerator has matched international scale-ups with five UAE public and private sector organisations: Buro Happold, Dubai Civil Defence, FADA (part of EDGE Group), Liva Insurance and the National Maritime Navigation Centre. Together they are developing proof-of-concept pilots across maritime safety, insurance, the built environment and public safety, which were presented at the Dubai AI Festival in October. By bringing international scale-ups together with MBRSC, programme partner RELM Insurance and UAE adopters, and taking their pilots from concept to a global stage at the Dubai AI Festival, the programme marks a further step in moving space technology from research into commercial deployment, laying the foundations for a scalable space technology sector in Dubai in support of the UAE National Space Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

Global financial leaders and institutional allocators are invited to engage with the remaining programme of Dubai Future Finance Week, which continues through Friday 6 November 2026. Upcoming forums and executive dialogues will focus on banking excellence, Islamic finance, family wealth, tokenisation, and digital assets.