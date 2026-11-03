Al Ameemi: Family Cohesion And Community Unity Embody The Values Of The UAE Flag

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)On the occasion of UAE Flag Day, H.E. Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority (FCA), reaffirmed the importance of the national values represented by the UAE flag, highlighting their role in strengthening family cohesion, community solidarity and a shared sense of belonging. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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On the occasion of UAE Flag Day, H.E. Salama Ajlan Al Ameemi, Director General of the Family Care Authority (FCA) said: “On UAE Flag Day, we renew our sense of pride in our nation's flag and reflect on the enduring values established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace. These values, upon which the United Arab Emirates was founded, are rooted in unity, solidarity, mutual support, a deep sense of national belonging, and loyalty to our wise leadership.”

Her Excellency stated:“The values symbolised by the UAE flag begin within the family, the foundation of a cohesive and connected society. It is within the family that we instill in our children a sense of belonging, responsibility, and compassion, while nurturing the spirit of solidarity and togetherness that defines Emirati society.”

She added:“At the Family Care Authority, we draw inspiration from these values in fulfilling our responsibility to support family stability, strengthen family cohesion, and provide preventive measures, care, and support. We firmly believe that strong, cohesive families are the foundation of a resilient society and a fundamental pillar of our nation's continued development and prosperity under the guidance of our wise leadership.”

About the Family Care Authority FCA:

The Family Care Authority (FCA), an affiliate of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, plays a significant role within Abu Dhabi's social sector ecosystem, guided by its vision of fostering more stable, resilient, and cohesive families. The Authority adopts a comprehensive and human-centred approach focused on prevention, support, and empowerment, providing integrated range of social, psychological, and family care services tailored to the evolving needs of individuals and families across all stages of life.

Collaborating closely with its partners across the social sector, the Authority serves as both a coordinating and enabling entity, bringing cohesive services through its centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra. Its service categories include Counselling and Guidance, Protective Care, Alternative Care, Empowerment and Awareness, and Custody Visitation, all aimed at enhancing quality of life and strengthening social cohesion and long-term community wellbeing.

The Authority's mandate was further expanded under Abu Dhabi Executive Council Resolution No. (9) of 2024 to include shelter and humanitarian care services, rehabilitation and empowerment programmes, and specialised support for victims of violence and human trafficking. These services are delivered within a framework that safeguards privacy, preserves human dignity, and promotes family security, reassurance, and social stability.