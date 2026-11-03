Emirates Islamic Renews Strategic Partnership With Emirates Skywards

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced the renewal of its longstanding strategic partnership with Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Building on a successful 18-year alliance that launched the region's first Islamic co-branded airline credit card in 2008, the renewed agreement solidifies a shared commitment to product innovation and delivering customer-centric experiences through enhanced value, travel rewards and special lifestyle benefits.

The partnership today spans three Emirates Islamic Skywards co-branded credit card variants including Signature, Infinite and Black. Together, they cater to diverse customer segments across mass affluent and premium categories. Positioned as the flagship proposition for affluent frequent travellers, the premium metal Emirates Islamic Skywards Black Credit Card offers elevated travel and lifestyle privileges. Beyond credit cards, the collaboration extends to a comprehensive Emirates Skywards linked banking ecosystem, including the Emirates Islamic Skywards Savings Account, Salary Transfer proposition and Points Transfer Miles exchange product, enabling customers to maximise rewards across their entire banking relationship.

Through this continued collaboration, cardholders can earn up to 3.5 Skywards Miles per USD spent on Emirates, flydubai and Emirates Holidays, helping them get closer to their next reward. Cardholders enjoy premium privileges such as global access to over 1,000 airport lounges, airport transfers, valet parking and golf privileges. Additionally, select cards offer complimentary Emirates Skywards Silver status, alongside a fast-track opportunity to achieve Gold tier status on the Skywards Black variant.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic said:“We are pleased to renew our longstanding partnership with Emirates Skywards, marking 18 years of shared success and innovation. This agreement reinforces our strategy to create value for our customers and communities through groundbreaking Shariah-compliant financial solutions. By expanding our Emirates Skywards-linked banking ecosystem across cards, savings and salary transfer solutions, we continue to strengthen Emirates Islamic's leadership in the premium travel and lifestyle segment while providing our customers with unprecedented rewards. Furthermore, it aligns with our values of collaboration that enable us to nurture innovation and meet evolving customer expectations.”

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, said:“For nearly two decades, Emirates Skywards and Emirates Islamic have worked together to give members more opportunities to earn Miles through their everyday banking and spending. The renewal of our partnership reflects the strength and success of this longstanding relationship, and our shared ambition to continue delivering greater value and choice to our members. We look forward to building on this collaboration and introducing even more rewarding ways for customers to earn Skywards Miles and enjoy memorable travel and lifestyle experiences.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 36 branches and 213 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. Emirates Islamic won“Middle East's Best Islamic Bank,”“UAE's Best Islamic Bank” and the“World's Best Sukuk Deal” during the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2026. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

About Emirates Skywards:

Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, has more than 40 million members worldwide. The programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier providing exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with Emirates, flydubai and a wide range of global partners spanning airlines, hotels, car rentals, financial services, retail, leisure and lifestyle. Skywards Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets and upgrades, hotel stays, gift cards, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can't-buy experiences.

Emirates Skywards has received numerous industry accolades, including 'International Loyalty Program of the Year – The Middle East' at the International Loyalty Awards 2026 and 'Middle East's Leading Airline Rewards Programme' at the World Travel Awards 2026.