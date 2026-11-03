Under The Best Open Data Initiative Category Digital Dubai Wins The Distinguished Project Award For“Data.Dubai” At GCC Digital Government Award
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori:
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City leadership is no longer defined by access to advanced technologies alone, but by the ability to harness data, knowledge and AI to build more efficient and proactive governments, more competitive economies and more prosperous societies.
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We consider this recognition an appreciation of the collective efforts of all Dubai Government entities working together to build an integrated data ecosystem that supports the city's present and future, keeping pace with rapid technological developments.
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