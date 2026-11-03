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Under The Best Open Data Initiative Category Digital Dubai Wins The Distinguished Project Award For“Data.Dubai” At GCC Digital Government Award

Under The Best Open Data Initiative Category Digital Dubai Wins The Distinguished Project Award For“Data.Dubai” At GCC Digital Government Award


Date: 2026-11-03 06:00:43

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori:
    City leadership is no longer defined by access to advanced technologies alone, but by the ability to harness data, knowledge and AI to build more efficient and proactive governments, more competitive economies and more prosperous societies.
Younus Al Nasser:
    We consider this recognition an appreciation of the collective efforts of all Dubai Government entities working together to build an integrated data ecosystem that supports the city's present and future, keeping pace with rapid technological developments.
Dubai, November 2026: Digital Dubai has won the Distinguished Project Award in the“Best Open Data Initiative” category at the seventh edition of GCC Digital Government Award, in recognition of its“Data” portal, the unified official source for data and statistics on the Emirate of Dubai. The award was presented at a ceremony organized by the Information and eGovernment Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain to honour the winners. This achievement reflects the progress Dubai has made in developing an integrated government data ecosystem, enhancing data availability, quality and accessibility, and expanding its use in planning, decision-making, service development and the creation of innovative solutions. These efforts are becoming increasingly important as the world shifts towards a data- and AI-driven economy, where reliable and integrated data have become fundamental to developing smart applications and enhancing their efficiency and reliability. The award was received on behalf of Digital Dubai by H.E. Younus Al Nasser, Chief Executive of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai. H.E. Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said:“This achievement reflects the vision of our wise leadership, which has positioned data as a strategic asset and recognized investment in data as an investment in Dubai's future, competitiveness and quality of life. As the world enters a new era shaped by AI, this vision is becoming more significant than ever. City leadership is no longer defined by access to advanced technologies alone, but by the ability to harness data, knowledge and AI to build more efficient and proactive governments, more competitive economies and more prosperous societies. In Dubai, we consider data a key enabler of our future ambitions and a fundamental pillar in developing a smarter, more integrated government model. It is also essential for advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, strengthening the emirate's competitiveness and placing people and their quality of life at the heart of development priorities.” H.E. added:“The recognition of Data reflects the results of joint efforts and integration across Dubai Government entities. It also reaffirms that major digital achievements are not delivered by individual entities working in isolation, but by an integrated ecosystem that operates with a shared team spirit and leverages its resources and capabilities in pursuit of common goals. At Digital Dubai, we continue to build on the progress achieved in collaboration with our partners and strengthen Dubai's readiness for a new phase of digital transformation, in which data, AI and human capabilities come together to create sustainable value and reinforce Dubai's position as a global model of a city that harnesses technology to serve people and shape the future.” For his part, H.E. Younus Al Nasser said:“This achievement reflects Dubai's vision of positioning data as a strategic asset and a fundamental resource for development, innovation and shaping the future. We are now shifting into a new phase of digital transformation in which the importance of data is growing alongside the expanding adoption of AI applications. The value of data is no longer limited to providing information and supporting decision-making. It has become essential for developing smarter solutions, anticipating needs, improving service efficiency and creating new opportunities for economic growth.” H.E. added:“At Digital Dubai, we collaborate with our partners to build an integrated and trusted data ecosystem founded on quality, governance, accessibility and maximizing the value of data. This enables government entities, the private sector, researchers and innovators to transform data into knowledge and solutions with added value. Data is a key tool supporting this direction. It provides a unified official source for the emirate's data and statistics, enhances transparency and expands opportunities for data-driven innovation.” H.E. continued:“We consider this recognition as an appreciation of the collective efforts of all Dubai Government entities working together to build an integrated data ecosystem that supports the city's present and future, as well as an incentive to continue developing it in line with rapid technological developments. In this regard, we commend the efforts of the Information and eGovernment Authority in the Kingdom of Bahrain in organizing this award and its role in promoting the exchange of expertise and leading practices among GCC countries.” Data provides a unified platform for accessing Dubai's official data and statistics, enabling government entities, business sectors, researchers and members of the community to leverage these resources for analysis, planning, and the development of services and products. The portal supports Dubai's efforts to promote the effective use of open data and broaden participation across different sectors in leveraging the emirate's digital resources. Launched in 2009, the GCC Digital Government Award is a competitive initiative that showcases the best digital government practices across GCC government entities. It aims to foster a culture of excellence and innovation, encourage positive competition, facilitate the exchange of expertise and successful experiences, and recognize initiatives that contribute to improving quality of life and enhancing competitiveness. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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