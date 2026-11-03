Sultan Bin Tahnoon: The UAE Flag Unites Emiratis And Residents Under One Banner

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, November 2026: H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of the“Frontline Heroes” Office, affirmed that UAE Flag Day, celebrated annually on 3 November, embodies the highest values of national unity, loyalty to the leadership and belonging to the nation. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

He noted that the occasion recalls the journey of the Union, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, and reflects the UAE's continued progress under its wise leadership towards greater advancement and prosperity.

H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon said that the UAE flag is far more than a national symbol raised on special occasions. It embodies the values of unity, cohesion and solidarity, and represents a shared national identity that brings Emiratis and residents living in the UAE together under one banner. It also reflects the country's remarkable achievements and its firmly established standing at both regional and international levels, made possible by the vision of its wise leadership, the dedication of its people, and the collective efforts of its institutions and society.

He added that this national occasion offers a renewed opportunity to strengthen the values of active citizenship and reinforce shared responsibility for safeguarding the nation's achievements and advancing its development. He emphasized that loyalty to the flag extends beyond ceremonial celebrations to include dedicated service, excellence in fulfilling one's duties, and meaningful contributions to shaping the future. He also highlighted the importance of instilling the significance and symbolism of the UAE flag in younger generations, ensuring that it continues to inspire them to carry forward the nation's achievements and preserve the legacy of the Union.

H.E. Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon concluded by affirming that the UAE flag will remain a symbol of a nation whose strength stems from its unity and whose future is shaped by the determination of its people and their confidence in their leadership. He noted that celebrating UAE Flag Day represents a renewed pledge of loyalty to the nation, a commitment to safeguarding its achievements, and a determination to work in the spirit of the Union towards a more prosperous future for generations to come. The UAE flag will continue to fly high, bearing witness to a nation that has made ambition its guiding principle, achievement a responsibility, and unity the source of its strength and sustained progress.