Shivraj Singh Chouhan Accuses Opposition Of Trying To Break The Nation

Chouhan Criticizes Opposition Strategy

November 3 (ANI): Drawing sharp historical parallels to accuse the opposition of stoking division and anarchy, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that after Lord Curzon in 1905 and Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1947, it is now the Congress and the INDIA bloc attempting to break the nation to fulfil their dreams of "regime change." Addressing reporters during the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) padyatra in Lucknow, Chouhan termed the foot march a "satyagraha against anarchy" and asserted that millions of citizens have taken to the streets to safeguard democracy against the opposition's divisive narratives.

Drawing historical parallels, the Union Minister alleged that the opposition was treading a divisive path similar to that of colonial rulers and partition architects. "Attempts were made to divide and break the country three times-in 1905 by Lord Curzon, in 1947 by Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and now by the Congress and the INDI alliance. From the Samajwadi Party to other constituents, they are all daydreaming of regime change by stoking anarchy in the nation. But this surging sea of people is committed; we will not allow democracy to be weakened at any cost," Chouhan said.

Government Stance on Voter Roll Reforms

He also addressed the issue of electoral roll revisions, slamming the opposition for attempting to politicise the process. "Under the voter list revision, duplicate entries have been eliminated, names of deceased persons have been removed, and illegal infiltrators who managed to get listed have been struck off. This is a purification of the electoral rolls. But Congress and the INDI alliance are attempting to peddle a false narrative and mislead the citizens," he said.

Dismissing Opposition Protests

Dismissing the opposition's demonstrations in the national capital, Chouhan noted that gathering crowds at protest sites would not succeed in shaking the government. "The INDI alliance thinks that by gathering crowds at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, they can destabilise the country. They are mistaken. Millions have taken to the streets to protect democracy. The people have unshakable faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the Congress that sinned by killing democracy by imposing the Emergency and dismissing elected governments. They will not succeed," the Union Minister asserted.

Chouhan was joined in the padyatra by Uttar Pradesh BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and several senior party functionaries. A large number of party workers holding national and party flags marched through Lucknow, chanting slogans including 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' along the route. (ANI)

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