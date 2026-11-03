Influential Women: Yahayra Mejorada, Connects People, Partnerships, And Resources To Drive Economic And Community Growth

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder of ImprovedM Brings Experience in Municipal Leadership, Political Consulting, and Disability Services to a Growth Strategy Practice Built on Service and RelationshipsYaharya Mejorada is an entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of ImprovedM, a growth strategy consulting agency based in Morristown. She helps leaders and organizations strengthen their market positioning, build strategic partnerships, and accelerate growth. Her diverse career spans economic development, strategic partnerships, nonprofit leadership, political consulting, disability services, and community development. Throughout her professional journey, she has built a reputation for connecting people with opportunities, securing resources, and transforming ideas into initiatives that generate meaningful economic and community impact. Fluent in English, Spanish, French, and Arabic, she brings a multicultural perspective to her work. Passionate about helping leaders and organizations communicate their value, she is committed to expanding their reach and creating opportunities for sustainable growth.Yahayra began her professional journey as a political canvasser while still in high school, an experience that shaped her lifelong commitment to relationship building, service, and community engagement. She went on to spend 12 years as a political consultant and held progressively responsible roles in disability services, where she helped scale an agency from six clients to 300. She later served as Deputy Department Head for the Executive Department of a New Jersey municipality. In that role, she advanced cultural and gastrotourism initiatives, managed constituent affairs, and secured multiple grants for community projects, including trails and an innovative asphalt mural designed to promote pedestrian safety. These experiences laid the groundwork for ImprovedM and for the strategic, people-centered approach she brings to her clients.Her education reflects the same global outlook that informs her work. Yahayra graduated cum laude from Morris County Community College with a degree in International Studies. She then received a Presidential Merit Scholarship to attend Drew University, where she studied International Relations and Public Affairs. She is also a Creative Placemaker Specialist through NJIT, a credential that complements her work on community arts and safety projects.Yahayra attributes her success to the many mentors who have guided her throughout her life and career. She has been fortunate to learn from each of their unique strengths, experiences, and superpowers, and she has woven those insights into her own professional growth. Their guidance has broadened her perspective, built her confidence, and pushed her to keep becoming a better leader. One mentor holds a special place in her story: her late grandfather, Juan Mejorada, a self-made businessman who owned a chain of hardware stores throughout Peru. As a teenager, he raised his first capital by capturing wild mules in his village and selling them to construction sites in the city. He taught her about grit, ingenuity, and perseverance in business and in life. Having been legally adopted into his family, she carries his last name with pride, and she notes with a smile that Mejorada translates to improved in Spanish, a meaning she strives to live and honor every day.The best career advice Yahayra has received is to recognize that everyone has biases and to approach opportunities with a mindset that begins with yes. As she puts it,“When someone comes to you with an idea, always say yes!” That perspective has encouraged her to stay open-minded, challenge her own assumptions, embrace new experiences, and consider possibilities before dismissing them. Saying yes has allowed her to learn, grow, build meaningful relationships, and seize opportunities that shaped her career. For young women entering her field, she recommends building strong professional relationships, networking intentionally, and volunteering whenever possible. She urges them to contribute, take initiative, and demonstrate their abilities, even when an opportunity does not seem directly connected to their goals at first. That willingness to get involved, she explains, is what helps people become recognized for their skills, dedication, and potential.Family, leadership, and service to others are the values Yahayra holds most important in her work and personal life. She strives to be a positive peer leader who supports, encourages, and helps those around her, while staying grounded in family and meaningful relationships. Making a difference in the lives of others and contributing to their growth is something she values deeply. Her volunteer work reflects that commitment. She serves as Board Vice President of Morris Arts, the Morris County Council of the Arts, and as co-chair of Young Philanthropists for Impact 100 Garden State. She is also a board member of Avenues in Motion, which supports transportation and environmental initiatives across northern and central New Jersey, and she remains involved in political canvassing, voter registration, and community arts and safety projects.Guided by the lessons of her mentors and the example of her grandfather, Yahayra continues to bring together people, ideas, and resources in ways that strengthen communities and organizations alike. Her commitment to volunteering, collaboration, and continuous learning drives her work as a strategist, community leader, and advocate for opportunity. Through ImprovedM and her many civic roles, Yahayra Mejorada is living up to her name by helping the people and places around her grow stronger and more connected.Learn More about Yahayra Mejorada:Through her Influential Women profile: and her website,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Yahayra Mejorada, Connects People, Partnerships, and Resources to Drive Economic and Community Growth News Provided By Influential Women November 03, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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