Rajnath Singh To Lead BJP's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' March In Bhopal Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 3 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' padayatra in Bhopal on Wednesday, as the party steps up its campaign against the Congress over its stand on democratic institutions and constitutional processes, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Tuesday.

Singh's participation will mark the third major programme under the campaign in Madhya Pradesh after similar demonstrations in Indore and Jabalpur.

The Bhopal programme is expected to bring together senior BJP leaders, party workers and supporters from different parts of the state.

Welcoming the Defence Minister's visit, CM Yadav said Rajnath Singh would join the padayatra and lead the campaign in the state capital.

"Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is coming to Bhopal tomorrow to join us in the padayatra to lead the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign. On behalf of the state, I welcome and greet him," the Chief Minister said.

Notably, the central leadership of the ruling BJP has launched the campaign to counter the Congress's criticism of the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In Madhya Pradesh, the campaign was held in Jabalpur on November 2 and before it in Indore on October 30, where the BJP organised large public marches with the participation of senior Union Ministers and party leaders from the state.

For Wednesday's programme, state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal and other senior party leaders have prepared an elaborate plan for the Bhopal padayatra, including arrangements for the participation of party workers and supporters from different areas. The state leadership is coordinating preparations to ensure the participation of leaders and organisational representatives in the programme.

Elaborate traffic and parking arrangements have been put in place for the event scheduled at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at Atal Path, TT Nagar locality, in the capital town of Bhopal.