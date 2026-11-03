Bharat RE Summit: India, Denmark Discuss Strengthening Renewable Energy Ties

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with Denmark's Minister for Business and Competitiveness Martin Lidegaard on the sidelines of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit 2026.

Taking to the social media platform X, Joshi said both sides discussed strengthening India-Denmark cooperation in offshore wind, green hydrogen, battery storage and renewable energy integration.

Joshi emphasised the vast investment opportunities in India's renewable energy sector and welcomed greater Danish participation through technology partnerships, joint ventures and local manufacturing.

Moreover, both ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and expanding clean energy cooperation.

Apart from that, Lidegaard visited Mumbai on Monday to advance cooperation on maritime affairs, green shipping, technology, trade and investment. He had said that Denmark and Maharashtra are two economies of roughly the same size with a lot to offer each other.

“More than 60 Danish companies are already present in Maharashtra and we expect commercial opportunities to expand with the coming EU-India free trade agreement,” according to him.

“The major Danish shipping company Maersk is very active in your shipping sector, and I had a chance to visit their terminal in Mumbai today. I look forward to seeing Denmark's cooperation with Maharashtra grow even further in the coming years," Lidegaard said.

Moreover, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has been appointed Denmark's Honorary Consul.

Meeting with the Governor of Maharashtra, Jishnu Dev Varma to discuss Danish investments, EU-India FTA and growing economic opportunities including in the maritime sector and infrastructure.

Lidegaard was scheduled to visit to APM Terminals Mumbai -- also known as Gateway Terminals India -- at Jawaharlal Nehru Port, operated by APM Terminals, part of the Danish Maersk Group.

He discussed port operations, infrastructure development and opportunities to improve efficiency and sustainability through green technologies and infrastructure investment, and discussed Indo-Danish maritime collaboration and how this can promote more investments and green growth in India's maritime sector.

Earlier in September, Novonesis announced a $600 million investment to expand its plant in Patalganga.

In October 2026, Impact Fund Denmark announced an investment of DKK 230 million in GreenCell Mobility, one of India's leading electric bus companies.