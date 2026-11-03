Delhi Police Busts Mule Account, Fake SIM Card, APK-Based Cyber Fraud Networks Arrests Six

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Cyber Crime Police Station of Delhi Police's Outer North District has busted multiple cyber fraud networks involving mule bank accounts, fraudulent SIM card issuance, and an APK-based cyber fraud module, arresting six accused in four separate operations.

According to Delhi Police, the investigations have exposed a network that arranged around 70 bank accounts for cybercriminals, fraudulently procured approximately 187 SIM cards, and sold three bank accounts for Rs 20,000. A total of 125 National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) complaints, involving approximately Rs 1.59 crore, have been linked to the investigations.

In the first case, registered under FIR No. 39/2026, police arrested Devendra alias Sachin, 19, on October 24. Investigations revealed that he and his associate Mohit lured residents of Shahbad Dairy into opening bank accounts on the pretext of insurance benefits and monetary gains. They subsequently collected their banking kits and supplied the accounts to a suspected cybercrime network operating from Hyderabad.

The accused arranged around 70 bank accounts and retained approximately 10 per cent as commission. Police have also identified Mohit, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in another case. Nine NCRP complaints involving approximately Rs 14.51 lakh have been linked to this case.

In the second case, three accused -- Atul, Sameer alias Sam, and Pankaj -- were arrested for allegedly operating a fraudulent SIM card network. Police said Atul, a telecom dealer, allegedly used customers' photographs and documents to obtain additional SIM cards without their knowledge and supplied them to his associates for approximately Rs 1,500 each.

Around 187 SIM cards were allegedly procured through this method in 2026. The network has been linked to 114 NCRP complaints involving approximately Rs 1.40 crore.

In the third operation, police arrested Sumit for selling three bank accounts to an associate, Vicky Chauhan, for Rs 20,000. Two cyber fraud cases involving approximately Rs 4.5 lakh have been worked out through the investigation. Police are searching for Chauhan and other suspected associates.

In the fourth case, police arrested Sourav in Punjab's Jalandhar on August 18 for his alleged involvement in an APK-based cyber fraud network. His mobile phone contained details of 124 bank account and card entries, including 29 bank accounts, 85 debit/credit cards, and 10 masked cards.

Police said Sourav handled approximately Rs 3.73 crore in cyber fraud proceeds through online gold purchases, gift cards and credit card payments. A 500-square-yard bakery factory and a car allegedly acquired using the proceeds are under investigation. He has eight previous involvements in cybercrime cases.

During the operations, police seized eight mobile phones, eight ATM cards, seven cheque books, two passbooks, a POS device, a pocket router, Rs 10,030 in cash and a Yamaha R15M motorcycle.

Delhi Police said Rs 74.94 lakh had been refunded to cyber fraud victims through the MRM portal, while Rs 1.12 crore had been refunded to complainants in the cases covered by the investigations.