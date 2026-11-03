Bangladesh: Concerns Grow Over Safety Of Hindu Women's Rights Activist Facing Sedition Case

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Nov 3 (IANS) A sedition case against Hindu women's rights activist Shampa Goswami in Bangladesh has sparked serious concern, with leading human rights organisations flagging threats to her safety amid allegations of harassment following the filing of the case, local media reported.

Goswami is the executive director of Prerona Nari Unnayan Sangathan, a women's organisation based in Satkhira district.

In a statement on Monday, the Human Rights Forum Bangladesh (HRFB) raised concerns over her safety and urged the authorities to protect her right to pursue legitimate human rights activities without fear, while ensuring that her family and those associated with her organisation are not subjected to any form of intimidation, harassment or reprisals, Bangladesh's leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

HRFB is a coalition of 20 human rights and development organisations in Bangladesh, including Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), Bangladesh Mahila Parishad (BMP), and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

According to HRFB, a sedition case was registered against Goswami at Shyamnagar Police Station in Satkhira on September 29.

Goswami has alleged that police personnel have been monitoring her residence and the office of her organisation, while also harassing her family members.

The forum said such allegations warrant serious attention, particularly in view of the fundamental rights and personal privacy guaranteed to citizens under the country's Constitution.

Referring to constitutional provisions, which guarantee freedom of movement and the privacy of one's home and correspondence, HRFB stressed that the allegations of surveillance and harassment must be taken seriously.

It further maintained that serious charges, particularly sedition, against individuals involved in human rights activities must be backed by specific allegations.

The forum urged the concerned authorities to examine the legal grounds and credibility of the charges against Goswami and ensure an impartial probe into the allegations raised by her.

Last month, Ireland-based rights group Front Line Defenders (FLD) raised alarm over targeted attacks against Goswami, warning that the harassment is rooted in her gender and minority identity amid a wider climate of violence and discrimination against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh.

FLD expressed grave concern over the travel ban imposed on Goswami by Bangladeshi authorities and a police investigation ordered against her by Bangladesh's Ministry of Home Affairs.

The rights body said that these measures form part of a "sustained campaign of stigmatisation, harassment and administrative obstruction" against the woman human rights defender, her family and PRERONA, the women-led organisation.