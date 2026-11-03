Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini: UAE Innovation Month A National Catalyst For Creativity And Future Foresight Across Government

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) H.E. Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, said UAE Innovation Month serves as“a national catalyst for embedding a culture of creativity and future foresight across government”. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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He noted that ambitious initiatives, foremost among them the Annual Government Challenge for UAE Government employees and teams, launched by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reinforce this strategic vision by empowering national talent and encouraging innovative thinking.

Such initiatives, he said, help generate innovative solutions that raise the efficiency of services and institutional performance, while further cementing the UAE's position as a global hub for innovation and shaping the future.

Al Hussaini added that the initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to harnessing advanced technologies, particularly Agentic AI, to build an agile and proactive model of government capable of turning challenges into opportunities and taking government services and projects to unprecedented levels.

“At the Ministry of Finance, we remain committed to keeping pace with this national vision and continuing our journey to advance government financial management through the adoption of the latest digital solutions,” Al Hussaini said.

He added that the Ministry is working to foster an enabling environment that supports financial innovation as a fundamental pillar of national economic sustainability.

“We see innovation as a key driver of growth,” he said, noting that the Ministry continues to strengthen its financial infrastructure and investment in future-oriented solutions to ensure the highest levels of efficiency and transparency.

These efforts support the UAE's comprehensive development goals and help translate the aspirations of its wise leadership into continued global leadership and sustained excellence on the international stage.