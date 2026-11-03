Abu Dhabi's Personalised Weight Management Programme Sees Over 6,500 Beneficiaries In First Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The programme achieved an average weight reduction up to 22% and expanded its treatment modalities by introducing the UAE's first oral therapeutic options for weight management.

ABU DHABI, UAE, November 2026: More than 6,500 individuals benefited from the Abu Dhabi Personalised Weight Management Programme, launched by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) during its first year. Participants achieved an average weight loss of 14%, with weight reduction exceeding 22% among patients who remained committed to the programme for a full year, reflecting the program's impact on improving health and reducing the risks of obesity-related chronic diseases. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The programme reflects Abu Dhabi's approach to developing personalised healthcare models that focus on early intervention and integrated chronic disease management. This is achieved through tailored treatment plans designed around the specific health needs of each patient, combining behavioural support, nutritional counselling, medical interventions, and continuous follow-up to help achieve sustainable health outcomes and improve quality of life.

Highlighting the programme's real-world impact, one male participant successfully reduced his weight from 170 kg to 130 kg within a few months, allowing him to avoid surgical intervention and successfully continue his treatment journey. In another case, a female participant lost nine kg, transitioning from obesity to a healthy weight range after previously struggling with a weight loss plateau. Her success was achieved through a personalised treatment plan that included clinical interventions, nutritional and behavioural support, and continuous follow-up.

The programme's results also align with scientific evidence. According to a study published in the International Journal of Obesity, an average weight loss of 13% in individuals living with obesity is associated with a 41% reduction in the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. It also correlates with a 22% decrease in hypertension, a 19% reduction in lipid disorders, and a 40% reduction in sleep apnoea.

Currently offered across more than 54 healthcare facilities, with plans to expand to an additional 15 sites, it continues to broaden its reach across Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on these achievements, Dr. Durra Al Blooshi, Acting Executive Director of the Community Health Sector at ADPHC, said:“The Personalised Weight Management Programme a model of personalised healthcare that places the needs of each individual at the heart of their treatment plan. During its first year, the programme enabled thousands of participants to achieve sustainable health outcomes, confirming the importance of addressing obesity as a complex chronic disease that requires an integrated approach combining medical interventions, nutritional counselling, behavioural support, and continuous medical follow-up.

As treatment options continue to develop and the programme expands, we continue to empower community members to access more personalised care that contributes to improving quality of life and reducing the risks of chronic diseases.”

In a milestone step to enhance treatment adherence and offer greater flexibility to eligible patients, the programme recently introduced oral weight-management medications for the first time in the country, addressing long-term continuity, which remains one of the primary challenges in weight management. Following the introduction of Vondayo tablets, the programme now provides Wegovy (semaglutide) tablets across all participating facilities, expanding the clinical choices available to eligible patients.

The programme is available to Thiqa cardholders aged 18 and above, who are overweight or living with obesity. It offers them a comprehensive, personalised health plan that includes early screening, behavioural support, clinical interventions as medically required, and long-term follow-up to ensure lasting wellness.

Launched in June 2025, the programme exemplifies Abu Dhabi's proactive approach to developing integrated healthcare models centred on prevention, providing access to pioneering medical therapeutics and empowering individuals to secure sustainable health outcomes, thereby enhancing community health and wellbeing.