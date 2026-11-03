BJP Mahila Morcha Himachal Pradesh Announces New District In-Charges

BJP Mahila Morcha Announces Organisational Appointments

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha Himachal Pradesh President Daisy Thakur on Tuesday announced the appointment of district in-charges and co-in-charges for all 17 organisational districts of the state following consultations with the party's senior leadership. Thakur said the appointments were aimed at strengthening the women's wing's organisational activities, improving coordination at the state, district, mandal and booth levels, and expanding women's participation in party programmes.

District-Wise Appointments

List of Office-Bearers

According to the appointments, Special Invitee Member Malvika Pathania has been appointed as the in-charge of Chamba, with State Vice President Anuradha Sharma as co-in-charge. For Kangra, Social Media Co-Coordinator Sonia Banta has been appointed as in-charge, while State Spokesperson Anita Chaudhary will serve as co-in-charge. State Secretary Manisha Sood has been appointed as the in-charge of Palampur, with State Working Committee Member Nisha Sharma as co-in-charge. State Vice President Ranju Rastogi has been appointed as the in-charge of Dehra, with Media Co-In-charge Satyamev Jayate as co-in-charge, while State Secretary Ravita Bhardwaj will oversee Nurpur, with State Working Committee Member Archana Thakur as co-in-charge.

Similarly, State Vice President Meenakshi Rana has been appointed as the in-charge of Hamirpur, with State Spokesperson Manju Jaryal as co-in-charge. State Vice President Pratibha Kanwar will oversee Bilaspur, with State Working Committee Member Neelam Chaudhary as co-in-charge. State Secretary Anjana Chandel has been appointed as the in-charge of Una, with Social Media Coordinator Indu Thakur as co-in-charge. Social Media Co-Coordinator Kamlesh Sharma will oversee Mandi, with State Working Committee Member Sunita Katoch as co-in-charge, while IT Coordinator Sheetal Bhardwaj has been appointed as the in-charge of Sundernagar, with State Working Committee Member Raksha Kapil as co-in-charge.

For Kullu, State Vice President Suman Thakur has been appointed as the in-charge, with State Spokesperson Bhanu Kapoor as co-in-charge. State Vice President Meena Thakur will oversee Lahaul-Spiti. IT Co-Coordinator Rashi Malhotra has been appointed as the in-charge of Kinnaur, with State Working Committee Member Rashi Katoch as co-in-charge. State Treasurer Praveen Chhajta will oversee Shimla, with State Spokesperson Sushma Sharma as co-in-charge. State Secretary Kamlesh Mehta has been appointed as the in-charge of Mahasu, with Social Media Co-Coordinator Rachna Dhiman Sharma as co-in-charge. For Sirmaur, Media Co-In-charge Rupa Sharda has been appointed as the in-charge, with State Working Committee Member Kamlesh Sharma as co-in-charge. Media Co-In-charge Bobby Bansal will oversee Solan, with State Media In-Charge Vinati Sharma as co-in-charge.

Future Organisational Goals

Thakur said the newly appointed in-charges and co-in-charges would be responsible for conducting organisational activities in their respective districts, coordinating with party workers and increasing women's participation. She said the Mahila Morcha was continuously working to strengthen the organisation at the district, mandal and booth levels. Congratulating the newly appointed office-bearers, Thakur expressed confidence that they would discharge their responsibilities with dedication and commitment, contributing to the further expansion and strengthening of the organisation.

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