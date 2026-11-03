After Tiger Shroff, Tusshar Kapoor Targeted? Rs 5 Crore Threat Leaves Mumbai Police Investigating

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor is the latest film star to be targeted after Tiger Shroff Attack. A caller threatened the actor with Rs 5 crore and claimed to have links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, the Mumbai Crime Branch has found inconsistencies in the voice of the caller and suspect that the actor may have been targeted by an imposter.

Who Threatened Tusshar Kapoor?

A caller who identified himself as Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, threatened Kapoor with Rs 5 crore. The incident was reported to the Mumbai Police and the matter was handed over to the Anti Extortion Cell and Crime Branch.

Mumbai Police Finds Inconsistencies In Voice

The technical team of the Crime Branch listened to the extortion attempt and compared the voice. The team found that there was no match between the voices of Harry Boxer. This has led to suspicions that the caller may have pretended to be part of the gang.

Police are trying to track down the caller of the extortion message. No FIR has been filed yet.

Why Is Lawrence Bishnoi Gang In The News?

This comes just weeks after actor Tiger Shroff was shot in the Juhu area of Mumbai. The incident was allegedly claimed by those linked to the Bishnoi gang. This has brought attention to the safety of Bollywood stars.