Italy-Azerbaijan Business Forum To Take Place In Baku On November 23

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Italian-Azerbaijani Business Forum will take place on November 23 in Baku at the initiative of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Italian Trade Agency (ICE).

According to a statement from the Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the event will bring together representatives from government agencies and the business communities of both countries.

The forum's program includes a plenary session, thematic sessions, and bilateral B2B meetings. Participants will discuss prospects for economic and industrial cooperation in several areas.

They include energy, covering the oil and gas sector and renewable energy sources; infrastructure, logistics, and construction; advanced manufacturing; artificial intelligence and new technologies; as well as critical raw materials.

Special attention will be given to the application of AI in the real economy, including the development of data centers, high-performance computing, and AI infrastructure. The forum will also explore opportunities for implementing these technologies in manufacturing, logistics, agriculture and the agro-industrial complex, tourism, export-oriented services, pharmaceuticals, and metallurgy.

Participation in the forum is free. To register, fill out the online form by 11:59 p.m. on November 16.

The forum is expected to serve as a platform for discussing specific opportunities for cooperation between companies from both countries in the energy, infrastructure, logistics, construction, advanced technologies, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, and critical minerals sectors.