Iran Builds 3 Billion-Liter Fuel Reserve Amid Winter Energy Concerns

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran has stockpiled more than 3 billion liters of liquid fuel for delivery to thermal power plants during the winter months.

According to Iran's Ministry of Petroleum, the country's Minister of Petroleum, Hamid Bovard, made the remarks on Tuesday, November 3, while inspecting an oil storage facility in the city of Rey that was damaged in US and Israeli airstrikes.

“The volume of liquid fuel in question is intended to ensure that thermal power plants do not face fuel shortages during the winter months,” he said.

Bovard said the Iranian government was implementing a plan covering gasoline and diesel consumption, which is expected to deliver a certain level of savings. The aim is to bring domestic consumption closer to production levels, eliminating Iran's need to import gasoline.

The minister noted that the Ministry of Petroleum was primarily focused on reducing natural gas consumption. The ministry is urging households to maintain indoor temperatures between 18°C and 20°C over the coming months. With public cooperation, the authorities expect to achieve satisfactory results in managing gas consumption.

According to official figures, Iran's average daily gasoline consumption reached 132 million liters during the first five months of the current Iranian year (March 21–August 22, 2026). By comparison, daily gasoline production stood at 122 million liters over the same period.

Iran has been a net importer of gasoline since 2021 due to high domestic consumption.

In the week from August 23 to September 22, gasoline consumption in Iran totaled approximately 1.2 billion liters.

Meanwhile, Saeed Tavakkoli, CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company, said that, given the decline in domestic gas production this year, the country's gas deficit could reach approximately 400 million cubic meters during periods of peak consumption.

Following US and Israeli strikes on four Iranian gas processing plants, the country's gas production capacity declined by 230 million cubic meters. Measures taken since then have restored 100 million cubic meters of that capacity.